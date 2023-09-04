Al Dahra and Al Marzoom join forces to conserve desert wildlife

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Sep, 2023) Al Dahra, an Abu Dhabi-based global company in the agricultural sector, has signed a partnership agreement with Al Marzoom Reserve, a unique wildlife reserve that covers an area of 923 square kilometres in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, to enhance the conservation of local species of flora and fauna, like the desert rabbit, antelopes, Houbara Bustards and the Karawan (a small desert bird also known as Stone Curlew).

The partnership signed at ADIHEX between Al Dahra and Al Marzoom Reserve aims to conserve the UAE's desert wildlife and promote sustainable development in the region. Al Dahra will provide financial and technical support to Al Marzoom Reserve to help it implement its conservation programs.

"Sustainability is a core value at Al Dahra,” said Arnoud van den Berg, the Group CEO at Al Dahra Group. “It is at the heart of every decision, every framework and policy we work on. As one of the leading Agribusinesses in the world, we work hard to preserve our natural resources.

Partnering with Al Marzoom to help them with their conservation goals is a natural step for us, and we're glad to support our Abu Dhabi-based partner in their mission.”

At the signing, Ahmed Sultan Obaid Hayai Al Mansoori, Director of the Al Marzoom Hunting Reserve, said, "Our mission is to preserve our heritage, our precious plants and wildlife, aid in its growth and act as stewards for the next generations of Emiratis to grow in this tradition of harmony with nature. We are glad to have a partner like Al Dahra who believes in these values and is committed to supporting us in our mission.”

The partnership between Al Dahra and Al Marzoom is a significant step forward in conserving the natural environment in Abu Dhabi. The two organisations are committed to working together to protect the region's unique wildlife and preserve its natural heritage for future generations.