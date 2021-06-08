Al Jalila Foundation raises AED220 million for Hamdan Bin Rashid Cancer Charity Hospital

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Jun, 2021) Al Jalila Foundation, a member of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, announced that it has already raised AED220 million to establish the Hamdan Bin Rashid Cancer Charity Hospital to help cancer patients in need.

The UAE’s first charity hospital pays tribute to the late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum for his lifetime of service to the nation and exceptional global philanthropic achievements. The new hospital will accelerate the UAE’s efforts to be a leader in cancer care and a pioneer in medical innovation shaping the future of medicine.

Al Jalila Foundation is investing AED750 million in the 250-bed hospital spanning 50,000 square metres, which will be built in two phases. The facility will be the first fully modular-built hospital in the region. Phase 1 of the hospital, featuring 150 beds equipped with cutting-edge technology, will have the capacity to treat 30,000 patients a year. The comprehensive cancer care hospital will bring together innovative expertise and advanced medical technologies on par with the best in the world. It will provide comprehensive cancer care ranging from prevention, diagnosis, treatment and palliative care.

A special ceremony held in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the board of Trustees of Al Jalila Foundation, saw the donor Names for the Hamdan Bin Rashid Cancer Charity Hospital being revealed. To mark this momentous occasion Al Jalila Foundation launched a donor recognition programme called the ‘Trustees Circle of Hope’.

The donors include H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Easa Saleh Al Gurg, Mohammed Ibrahim Obaidullah, Hamad bin Ahmad bin Sougat, the Family of the Late Abdulla Hassan Al Rostamani, the Family of the Late Abdel Wahid Hasan Al Rostamani, Abdul Rahim Mohammed Belghozooz Al Zarooni, Abdul Hameed Ahmed Seddiqi, Faizal E. Kottikollon & Shabana Faizal, Dr. Rajen A. Kilachand, Raghuvinder Kataria and PNC Menon.

Al Jalila Foundation had unveiled the plans for the hospital, to be developed under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, during Ramadan.

During the event H.H. Sheikh Mohammed talked about Hamdan bin Rashid’s humility and selfless giving that touched millions of lives.

He also talked about how his devotion to education, healthcare and orphans continued throughout his lifetime, and how the impact of his work is still seen in every corner in Dubai. Hamdan bin Rashid will always be remembered "for giving more than he was asked, and for working silently for the service of humanity," H.H. had said.

H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Board of Trustees of Al Jalila Foundation, said: "There is no greater priority than health and we have an obligation to help improve the lives of the most vulnerable in society. The Hamdan Bin Rashid Cancer Charity Hospital will bring together innovative expertise, advanced medical technologies and wellbeing strategies to propel the UAE’s vision forward to become a leader in cancer care. The hospital is a fitting tribute to the late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid, one of the world’s greatest philanthropists, and we are proud to come together to build on his legacy to make quality healthcare within reach for all."

Dr. Raja Easa Al Gurg, Member of the Board of Trustees and Chairperson of the Board of Directors of Al Jalila Foundation, commented: "We are building a state-of-the-art facility for the diagnosis and treatment of cancer with some of the world’s leading oncologists to deliver the best cancer treatment available. At Al Jalila Foundation, we believe that no patient should be left behind; the Hamdan Bin Rashid Cancer Charity Hospital will be a beacon of hope and we are grateful for the generosity and support of our donors that make it possible."

Dr. Abdulkareem Sultan Al Olama, CEO of Al Jalila Foundation, said: "The UAE is one of the most charitable countries in the world and the Hamdan Bin Rashid Cancer Charity Hospital will be made possible with the help of philanthropists, corporate organisations and donations from the community. We are grateful for the donors who have already come forward to help us realise our vision to provide quality cancer care to patients in need."

Currently, Al Jalila Foundation has raised AED220 million towards the AED480 million needed to build Phase 1 of the hospital and the first year of operations. The hospital is expected to open its doors to the first patient in 2023.