Al Jalila Foundation raises AED300 million for Hamdan Bin Rashid Cancer Charity Hospital

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Jul, 2021) Al Jalila Foundation, a member of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, announced that it has raised AED300 million to establish the Hamdan Bin Rashid Cancer Charity Hospital, the UAE’s first charity hospital that seeks to help cancer patients in need.

The new total, raised in less than three months, brings the Foundation another step closer to reaching its AED750 million fundraising target. The Foundation had announced in June that it had raised AED220 million towards the project. A number of philanthropists, government and non-government organisations, UAE businesses and corporations have generously donated to the hospital project.

The latest entities that have donated to the project include the Investment Corporation of Dubai, Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai, Awqaf and Minors Affairs Foundation, Dubai Islamic Bank, Union Coop, Dar Al Ber Society and the Family of the late Fardan Bin Ali Alfardan.

Spanning 50,000 square metres, the Al Jalila Foundation’s new 250-bed hospital will be built in two phases and will have a capacity to treat 30,000 patients per year. The first phase of the hospital is set to open at the end of 2023 and will include 150 beds equipped with cutting-edge technology. The hospital will bring together innovative expertise and advanced medical technologies to provide comprehensive cancer care, ranging from prevention, diagnosis, treatment and palliative care.

The hospital will also work with the Mohammed Bin Rashid Medical Research Institute on research studies to advance cancer care.

"The development of the Hamdan Bin Rashid Cancer Charity Hospital stems from our vision to provide truly inclusive healthcare services and the high priority we place on the wellbeing of the UAE’s citizens and residents. The Hospital is set to become a leader in cancer care, and we are immensely grateful to the philanthropic community for their contributions, which are helping us in realising our objective of making quality healthcare accessible to the most vulnerable in society," said H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the board of Trustees of Al Jalila Foundation.

As a contributor, Dr. Mahdi Al Fardan said, "In memory of my late father, Fardan Alfardan, our family wishes to contribute towards the building of the Hamdan Bin Rashid Cancer Charity Hospital in Dubai. Throughout his life, my father took a keen interest in community outreach through healthcare. It was his mission to make a positive impact on the lives of families facing cancer. We hope our contribution will help the hospital open new doors in outstanding patient care and deliver the most leading-edge treatments available today."