BISP AJK Outshines 3rd Quarter Goals In 28th RCC Meeting

Faizan Hashmi Published September 18, 2025 | 07:29 PM

BISP AJK outshines 3rd quarter goals in 28th RCC meeting

“BISP AJK has achieved remarkable success in the 3rd Quarter by enrolling 9,340 children against the target of 7,000,” stated Director General BISP AJK Dr. Abdul Aziz Qureshi while chairing the 28th Regional Coordination Committee (RCC) meeting of Benazir Taleemi Wazaif, at the BISP Central Zonal Office, Muzaffarabad, it was officially said on Thursday

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) "BISP AJK has achieved remarkable success in the 3rd Quarter by enrolling 9,340 children against the target of 7,000," stated Director General BISP AJK Dr. Abdul Aziz Qureshi while chairing the 28th Regional Coordination Committee (RCC) meeting of Benazir Taleemi Wazaif, at the BISP Central Zonal Office, Muzaffarabad, it was officially said on Thursday.

On this occasion, Dr. Qureshi praised the dedicated efforts of field teams from all 10 districts and noted that over 306340 children across AJK were currently benefiting from Benazir Taleemi Wazaif. He also highlighted the achievement of students who appeared in the Matriculation Examination 2024–25 after receiving scholarships, calling it a proud milestone in BISP’s mission to reduce dropouts and support quality education, the media wing of the BISP AJK told APP on Thursday.

During the meeting, Deputy Director BISP Raja Sajad Ahmad presented the quarterly progress, while the officers of the education department reaffirmed the department’s commitment to the noble cause of education for the poorest segment of the society. Saba Qamar, Syed Ahmed Hassan, Majid Habib, Saima Nazir Abbasi, M. Raiz Mughal, and Naheed Akhtar from the Education Department E&SE and colleges took part, while Faiz Afsar and Shahid Awan from NCHD also took part.

"Education of BISP beneficiary children is an investment in a brighter future," Director General BISP AJK, Dr. Abdul Aziz Qureshi, underlined.

Concluding the session, Dr. Qureshi emphasized that investing in children’s education through BISP was an investment in a brighter and more prosperous future for AJK.

