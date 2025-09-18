BISP Leadership Reviews Plans For Secure, Transparent And Accessible Payment System
Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Senator Rubina Khalid has reaffirmed that BISP is committed to adopting a modern, transparent, and technology-driven payment mechanism to ensure timely, convenient, and respectful delivery of financial assistance to millions of beneficiaries across Pakistan
She was speaking at a high-level meeting held at BISP Headquarters on Thursday to review measures for developing a secure and accessible cash distribution system.
The meeting was jointly chaired by Senator Rubina Khalid and Secretary BISP, Amer Ali Ahmad, and was attended by Muhammad Bashir Khan, Chief Commercial Officer One Link, the Karandaaz team, Additional Secretary BISP, and all Directors General.
The detailed deliberations were held on designing a technology-driven payment mechanism that ensures minimal human involvement, upholds dignity for beneficiaries, and provides them the freedom of choice in accessing their financial assistance.
Senator Rubina Khalid emphasized that, in line with the directions of the President and the vision of the Prime Minister of Pakistan, BISP’s leadership is determined to modernize its cash transfer system and guarantee beneficiaries a transparent and dignified service experience.
Secretary Amer Ali Ahmad highlighted the importance of innovation and collaboration among all stakeholders, particularly with banking partners, to create synergy in the payment system. He underscored that actionable and practical solutions will be key to ensuring a smooth and effective rollout of the new reforms, adding that technology is essential for transparency in any payment model.
The BISP leadership reaffirmed its resolve to enhance the cash transfer system by working closely with all partners to ensure that financial assistance reaches beneficiaries in the most convenient, transparent, and dignified manner.
