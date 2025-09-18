- Home
- Middle East
- Qatar
- GCC Joint Defence Council condemns Israeli attack on Qatar, approves defensive measures
GCC Joint Defence Council Condemns Israeli Attack On Qatar, Approves Defensive Measures
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 18, 2025 | 07:30 PM
DOHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Sep, 2025) The Joint Defence Council of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) condemned, in the strongest terms, the Israeli military attack on the State of Qatar, affirming that this aggressive act constitutes a dangerous and unacceptable escalation and a grave violation of the principles of international law and the United Nations Charter.
This came during the Council’s meeting held Thursday in Doha, chaired by Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman bin Hassan Al-Thani, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defence Affairs and President of the Joint Defence Council in its extraordinary session with the participation of Ministers of Defense of the GCC countries.
In this context, Secretary-General of the GCC Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi affirmed that the attack on the State of Qatar is an attack on all GCC countries, reiterating the Council's support for Qatar in all measures it takes to confront this aggression, preserve its security, and defend its unity and territorial integrity.
In the final statement of the extraordinary session, he said that this attack poses a direct threat to the security and stability of the entire region and undermines Qatar's diplomatic and mediation efforts to reach a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and secure the release of hostages and detainees, stressing that the security of GCC countries is indivisible, as stipulated in the Joint Defense Agreement.
Albudaiwi added that the Joint Defence Council has approved a set of measures, including: increasing intelligence information exchange through the Unified Military Command, sharing aerial situational awareness across all operations centers in GCC countries, accelerating the work of the GCC joint task force for the early warning system against ballistic missiles, updating joint defense plans in coordination between the Unified Military Command and the Operations and Training Committee of the GCC, and conducting joint exercises between air operations and air defense centers over the next three months, followed by a joint live air drill.
He noted that the Ministers of Defence of the GCC countries agreed to continue coordination and consultation at all military and intelligence levels to further enhance Gulf defense integration and intensify and link defense systems to confront all risks and challenges, ensuring the security, stability, and safety of all GCC countries and countering any potential threats or attacks that may endanger regional stability.
This meeting was held in implementation of the directives of the leaders of the GCC countries, during the extraordinary session of the Supreme Council held in Doha last Monday, to assess the defense situation of the GCC countries and sources of threat in light of the Israeli aggression against the State of Qatar, and to instruct the Unified Military Command to take the necessary executive measures to activate joint defense mechanisms and Gulf deterrence capabilities.
Recent Stories
PM hails security forces' successful Khuzdar operation against Fitna-ul-Hindusta ..
BISP leadership reviews plans for secure, transparent and accessible payment sys ..
President Zardari meets Communist Party Secretary of Xinjiang
BISP AJK outshines 3rd quarter goals in 28th RCC meeting
Uzbekistan expands global financial partnerships to boost reforms, investment
Record keeper remanded in fire incident at Model Town courts
Flood devastation in Chiniot sparks call for agricultural emergency
DMCC announces 10% growth in Italian companies
Fujairah CP inaugurates 'Glimpse into Zayed National Museum' exhibition at Fujai ..
Stolen motorcycles worth lakhs recovered in Chiniot police crackdown
PFA discards 60kg unhygienic meat, 80kg substandard spices
Turkish delegation eyes Ravi City for investment
More Stories From Middle East
-
UAE, Kazakhstan explore ways to enhance cooperation in fatwas, religious awareness, using AI2 minutes ago
-
GCC Joint Defence Council condemns Israeli attack on Qatar, approves defensive measures2 minutes ago
-
UAE National Experts Programme takes centre stage at UAE Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka2 minutes ago
-
DMCC announces 10% growth in Italian companies17 minutes ago
-
Fujairah CP inaugurates 'Glimpse into Zayed National Museum' exhibition at Fujairah Museum17 minutes ago
-
Kuwait to host inaugural Emirates Falcons International Cup47 minutes ago
-
Electricity demand surges across MENA, driven by cooling, desalination needs: IEA1 hour ago
-
UAE, AL, UNICEF launch 'Safe Internet for Our Children' campaign2 hours ago
-
EDGE showcases next-generation UAV, radar, electronic warfare systems at Partner 20252 hours ago
-
Hub71 Startup Immersion Programme launched at Investopia Hong Kong2 hours ago
-
RAK’s inaugural International Real Estate Investment Summit to ignite new global era of growth, op ..2 hours ago
-
India-UAE High Level Joint Task Force on Investments holds 13th meeting2 hours ago