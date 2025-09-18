PM Hails Security Forces' Successful Khuzdar Operation Against Fitna-ul-Hindustan
Muhammad Irfan Published September 18, 2025 | 07:29 PM
LONDON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Thursday hailed security forces for successful operation against Fitna-ul-Hindustan in Khuzdar Balochistan
The Prime Minister praised the professional skills of the officers and personnel of the security forces for killing four Fitna-ul-Hindustan terrorists during the operation, a Prime Minister's Office news release said.
PM Shehbaz vowed that the fight against the menace of terrorism would continue until it was completely eradicated from the country.
"The entire nation, including me, stands by the armed forces of Pakistan in its unwavering resolve to protect the homeland," the prime minister said.
