UAE National Experts Programme takes centre stage at UAE Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka

OSAKA, Japan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Sep, 2025) The National Experts Programme (NEP), the launchpad for Emirati experts committed to playing a leading role in the transformation of future-growth sectors aligned with the UAE’s national priorities, has joined the official programme of activities at the UAE National Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka.

Fourteen members of the programme are visiting the world fair from 17th to 24th September, with a second stage of the tour scheduled from 30th September to 7th October.

Under the theme "Earth to Ether”, the UAE Pavilion takes visitors on a multisensory journey from the country's roots to its future ambitions, highlighting the nation’s progress and global contributions in areas like space exploration, healthcare, and sustainability.

The presence of NEP highlights the programme's focus on empowering the next generation of Emirati experts while showcasing how the country is investing in its human talent to drive innovation. It further reinforces the UAE's message that its people are at the heart of its future vision.

Ahmed Taleb Al Shamsi, Director of the National Experts Programme, said, “Expo 2025 Osaka is an opportunity for Emirati experts to share knowledge, build partnerships, and contribute to global dialogue. Through leadership forums, international publications, and direct engagement, they will demonstrate the UAE’s commitment to knowledge diplomacy—using higher education, research, and innovation to strengthen relationships and address shared challenges. NEP is proud to participate in Expo, building on our involvement in COP28, the World Government Summit and other high-level events.”

NEP Experts are hosting two gatherings at the UAE Pavilion. Moderated by Saood Al Noori, Head of Diplomatic Engagement at the Office of the UAE Special Envoy for Climate Change, an Expert from the NEP’s third cohort, the roundtable “Shaping the Future” on 17th September focused on how leadership programmes help create a strong, future-ready society.

NEP Experts will also deliver the Future Vision Forum on 1st October to explore practical pathways for bilateral and international collaboration. The forum will be moderated by Marwah Fadhel, a project manager at Abu Dhabi Media Office and a member of the programme’s fourth cohort.

The National Experts Programme is issuing two printed and online reports to visitors to the UAE Pavilion.

"Bridging Futures" celebrates pioneering collaborations between the UAE and Japan. The report highlights joint projects in key areas like space exploration, renewable energy, advanced robotics, and sustainable infrastructure, all of which align with the themes of Expo 2025 Osaka and the UAE's national goals. Through vivid photography, detailed project descriptions, and personal commentaries from NEP Experts, the printed publication brings these partnerships to life, showing how they are driving progress.

“Tech Trends” is a smartphone-friendly digital report designed to synthesise the most pressing technological developments shaping the future. It offers concise summaries of the top emerging technologies—from AI to quantum computing and sustainable innovations—providing visitors to the UAE Pavilion critical knowledge at a glance.

The report uses infographics, trend charts, and compact case notes to deliver maximum impact. Additionally, snackable commentaries from NEP Experts offer valuable context, highlight new opportunities, and explain real-world implications, making the content both accessible and authoritative.

Expo 2025 Osaka is taking place under the theme “Designing Future Society for Our Lives” on Yumeshima, the artificial island in Osaka Bay, part of Osaka City, the largest city in the Japanese region of Kansai. The world fair runs from13th April to13th October.