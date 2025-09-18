President Zardari meets Communist Party Secretary of Xinjiang

President Asif Ali Zardari on Thursday met Communist Party Secretary of the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, Chen Xiaojiang here who was flanked by Governor of the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, Erkin Tuniyaz

URUMQI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari on Thursday met Communist Party Secretary of the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, Chen Xiaojiang here who was flanked by Governor of the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, Erkin Tuniyaz.

Chen warmly welcomed the President and recalled his earlier visit to Urumqi in 2011 to attend an Expo. He also noted the President’s visit to Beijing in February this year, where he met President Xi Jinping and witnessed the signing of several cross-sectoral agreements and MoUs, a Presidency's news release said.

He further highlighted the recent visit of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to China for the SCO Summit and the 80th Anniversary of Victory over Fascism, during which CPEC’s second phase was fast-tracked with agreements worth billions of Dollars in industry, agriculture, mining and other sectors.

The Party Secretary underlined that Xinjiang has now become a hub of prosperity, social stability and lasting peace, with its GDP surpassing 5.6 trillion Yuan. He said the region is advancing in agriculture and livestock while addressing the root causes of extremism and terrorism. He also pointed out that the Governor of Balochistan and the Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan had recently visited Xinjiang.

Chen added that eight sister-city arrangements exist between Pakistan and China, including between Urumqi and Peshawar. He said Xinjiang looks forward to deepening G-to-G and B-to-B cooperation with Pakistan, particularly in agriculture, livestock, mining and industry. He assured that China and Pakistan would continue to maintain zero tolerance against terrorist groups targeting both countries, and reaffirmed the desire to work closely on security and counter-terrorism.

President Zardari, in his remarks, said he was delighted to be visiting Xinjiang again and deeply appreciated the unity of the Chinese people and the region’s impressive progress. He reaffirmed that Pakistan-China friendship is unique, time-tested and remains the cornerstone of Pakistan’s foreign policy.

The president said Pakistan will continue to work with China in countering terrorism and extremism, while expanding cooperation in agriculture, manufacturing, livestock, industry, mining and new technologies. He expressed hope that growing linkages between Xinjiang and Pakistan’s northern areas would further strengthen cultural and economic bonds, adding that he looks forward to the day when both countries can be easily accessed by road.

Highlighting Xinjiang’s pivotal role in CPEC, the President encouraged greater industrial and agricultural collaboration, noting the potential of Special Economic Zones in Gilgit-Baltistan. He invited people from Xinjiang to visit Pakistan’s northern regions and underlined that Pakistan will always remain China’s most reliable partner and trusted friend.

The meeting was followed by a dinner hosted by Chen Xiaojiang in honour of the president and his delegation.

Senator Saleem Mandviwalla, Sindh Energy Minister Nasir Shah, Pakistan’s Ambassador to China, and the Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan also attended the meeting.