ALC organises creative writing workshops for UAE Reading Month

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Mar, 2023) The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC), part of the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), organised a series of workshops and lectures under its Creative Writing Programme as part of its participation in UAE Reading Month 2023.

The ALC launched its Creative Writing Programme to help writers enhance their Arabic skills and strengthen their writing abilities across different genres, including novels, children’s books, poetry, Arabic calligraphy, academic papers and plays.

Saeed Hamdan Al Tunaiji, Executive Director of the ALC, said, “In line with the vision of our nation’s wise leadership, the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre strives to empower and develop literary talent, further advancing the status of the Arabic language and contributing to a richer regional creative scene. Our Creative Writing Programme, held during the annual UAE Reading Month, is presented by a group of experts in their fields and provides participants with the knowledge and practical skills they need to take their work to the next level.”

The session “Workplace Correspondence”, presented by Dr. Ali Kamel Al-Sharif, discussed the concept and different forms of business writing and the skills related to scientific writing, a technical form of writing that communicates scientific information.

On International Women’s Day (8th March), the workshop “Pioneering Women in Literature” was presented by Dr. Fatima Hamad Al Mazrouei and Asma Al Mutawa and moderated by Hessa Nasser Al Jaroudi. The event shed light on the achievements of Arab women in literature and poetry, highlighting their contributions in this field.

The workshop title focused on the UAE’s role in preserving Arabic calligraphy. Presented by calligrapher Khaled Al-Jallaf, President of the Emirates Society for Arabic Calligraphy, the session discussed the history of Arabic calligraphy in the UAE and the tools and procedures used to prepare the paper, ink, and pen for calligraphy works.

“A Life with Each Reading”, presented by Dr. Bilal Orfali, Sheikh Zayed Chair Professor of Arabic and Islamic Studies and Head of the Department of Arabic and Near Eastern Languages at the American University of Beirut, traced the experiences of notable readers throughout history to highlight reading as an inherent habit.

Author Najwa Barakat presented the workshop “The Art of Novel Writing”, covering the basic skills needed in this field. The session presented curated examples of novels to be developed and produced according to the highest writing standards.

To mark World Poetry Day (21st March), Dr. Aisha Al Shamsi led a session titled “Poetry Evening” that brought together Dr. Monsef Al Wahaibi, Dr. Maha Al-Atoum, and Dr. Alaa Janab, who explored the various forms and structures of poetic verses and the music of poetry. The event also included interactive activities in poetry writing.

Lastly, the “Qasr Al Watan Salon” session discussed the book The Liberation of Tolstoy by Ivan Bunin, which combines biography, memoir writing, and critical study. In addition, Kalima Literary Club members participated, exchanging views on the life of the famed Russian author and intellectual and discussing the technical construction of the book and its Arabic translation.

