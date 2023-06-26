Alef Education recognised by SIIA as best STEM instructional solution for grades PK-8

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Jun, 2023) The UAE-based Alef Education received Best STEM Instructional Solution for Grades PK-8 for the Alef Platform at the annual SIIA CODiE Awards 2023. The prestigious CODiE Awards recognise the companies that produce the most innovative business and educational technology products worldwide.

Geoffrey Alphonso, CEO of Alef Education, said: “We are honored to receive this prestigious award in the field of education technology. This award endorses Alef Education's position as a global leader in providing personalized and effective learning solutions for students worldwide. We remain dedicated to empowering educators and inspiring learners by transforming education with solutions like the Alef Platform. This recognition is a testament to the hard work and passion of our team as they strive to shape the future of education and unlock the full potential of every student.”

The Alef Platform, an award-winning AI-powered digital learning platform, provides personalized learning experiences to K-12 students. Recognized for its excellence, it has enabled students to achieve better learning outcomes and teachers to guide and support their students effectively. The platform offers timely and valuable feedback by providing real-time data, resulting in a transformative learning experience.

Its remarkable successes are based on its ability to address the unique needs of each learner.

“The 2023 Business Technology and Education Technology CODiE Award winners exemplify the outstanding products, services, and overall innovation that enables learners of all types to connect with educators and educational materials,” said SIIA President Chris Mohr. “We are so proud to recognize this year’s honorees—the best of the best—that provide solutions to many of the critical challenges facing learners today—from access and equity to personalized and tailored learning and beyond. Congratulations to all of this year’s CODiE Award winners!”

The Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), the principal trade association for the software and digital content industries, announced the complete list of CODiE winners during a virtual winner announcement. Awards were given for products and services deployed specifically for education and learning professionals. Winning a SIIA CODiE Award is a prestigious honor bestowed after rigorous reviews by experts, including educators and administrators.