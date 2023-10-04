‘Andalusia: History and Civilisation’ Initiative Committee holds ‘Cordoba Nights’ concert in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Oct, 2023) The ‘Andalusia: History and Civilisation’ Initiative Committee will organise the much-awaited ‘Cordoba Nights’ concert on 8th October, 2023, at Emirates Palace in Abu Dhabi, marking the beginning of an exciting lineup of art and music events. The series of events, which will take place in Abu Dhabi over the coming months, celebrate the rich, diverse, and original artistic heritage of Andalusia.

Dr. Abdulla Al Raisi, Cultural Adviser at the UAE Presidential Court, said, "This concert is part of a series of events launched by the ‘Andalusia: History and Civilisation’ Initiative. It celebrates the legacy of a long-standing Andalusian civilisation that has made significant contributions to the revival of science, culture, literature, and arts. Through the 'Cordoba Nights' concert, we will witness the harmonious fusion of Spanish and Arabic music in Abu Dhabi. This musical program provides a platform to celebrate the richness, diversity, and uniqueness of Andalusian arts while highlighting the importance of art as a language that unites people and cultures. Inspired by the Arab civilisation in Andalusia, this initiative serves as a beacon of cultural and intellectual significance.”

‘Cordoba Nights’ will feature a symphony orchestra performance, showcasing the enchanting Spanish Andalusian Symphonies. The concert will be conducted by the world-renowned Spanish conductor, Inma Shara, who will lead a 50-player orchestra. Shara is considered one of the brightest modern orchestra conductors, having previously led prestigious orchestras such as the Spanish Orchestra, London Philharmonic Orchestra, Russian National Orchestra, and the Rome Symphony Orchestra.

Her contributions to classical music have earned her prestigious accolades, including the ‘Spain Brand Honorary Ambassador’ award and the ‘European Excellence Prize’ for her international contributions to the world of music. Shara also received several prestigious scientific awards, such as the ‘Honorary Ambassador of Spain to the Brand’ Award and the European Excellence Award.

Shara said, “I am pleased to be part of this significant event, which marks a milestone in my career and fosters cultural unity through music. I eagerly look forward to sharing my music with the esteemed audience and I am grateful for this special invitation. My sincere and heartfelt thanks to the organisers for their confidence in my participation in this remarkable event.”

On 12th November, 2023, the Emirates Palace will host ‘Andalusia Stanzas’, titled ‘Ya Zamana al Wasli bil Andalus’, directed by Maestro Ghada Harb. On 20th December, the Emirates Palace will come alive with the vibrant rhythms of Flamenco Night, featuring a mesmerising performance by Ana Morales. The musical journey will continue with an Arab-Spanish Night led by the internationally acclaimed guitarist, Antonio Rey, on 15th January, 2024.

‘Andalusia: History and Civilisation’ Initiative holds an agenda aimed at strengthening the relationship between the UAE and Spain. The initiative underscores the UAE's commitment to preserving cultural heritage and fostering the values of tolerance and coexistence, rooted in the extensive legacy of Arab civilisation in Andalusia.