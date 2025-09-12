‘Anwar Gargash Academy’ hosts Women, Peace and Security Working Group meeting

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Sep, 2025) The Anwar Gargash Diplomatic academy (AGDA) and the Emirates Centre for Strategic Studies and Research (ECSSR) in collaboration with key regional and global partners, concluded the fourth meeting of the Women, Peace and Security (WPS) Working Group for the Arab States region.

Held from 10th to 12th September in Abu Dhabi, the dialogue brought together over 20 women peace actors, policy experts, and practitioners from across the region. The convening advanced efforts to align Arab priorities with the global WPS agenda ahead of its 25th anniversary at the United Nations in 2025.

One of the key outcomes of the meeting was the finalisation of a regional White Policy Paper. Developed through a series of consultations held throughout 2024 and 2025, the document outlines shared priorities and practical recommendations to strengthen the implementation of the WPS agenda. It is set to be presented during the United Nations Security Council Open Debate on Women, Peace and Security in October 2025.

“This meeting ensured Arab women’s voices are central to peacebuilding efforts”, said Dr. Mohammed Al Dhaheri, Deputy Director General of AGDA.

He added, “The Arab region brings a wealth of lived experiences and hard-won lessons to global peacebuilding and our region’s collective insights can help shape more grounded, effective, and lasting solutions. AGDA is committed to being at the heart of these conversations, which is why we co-hosted the Working Group’s 4th meeting on our campus this week.

”

“The region offers many positive examples of women empowerment in the field of peace, with the UAE standing out as a model in enabling women to play an active and constructive role within their society and beyond,” Dr. Ebtesam Al Teneiji, Advisor for Strategic Affairs at ECSSR, said.

The White Paper assesses the current landscape of WPS implementation in the region, identifies gaps, areas requiring urgent attention, and the need for locally relevant approaches to address the impact of conflict and occupation on women and girls, among others.

“The adoption of this White Policy Paper is a landmark achievement for the Arab region. It reflects the voices of women peacebuilders and policy leaders who are charting a path toward more inclusive and locally grounded peace processes,” said Dr. Moez Doraid, Regional Director for UN Women in Arab States.

He added, “As we approach the 25th anniversary of the Women, Peace and Security agenda, this collective vision from the region will be essential in informing global debates and ensuring that commitments translate into real impact for women and girls affected by conflict.”

“By centring women’s leadership and forging regional partnerships, the WPS Regional Hub is working to ensure the Women, Peace and Security agenda remains dynamic, responsive and grounded in the realities of our region”, stated Karma Ekmekji, Lead Advisor for the WPS Regional Hub at the Issam Fares Institute in Beirut.

