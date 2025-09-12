Sachin Tendulkar Denies Rumors Of Becoming BCCI President
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 12, 2025 | 02:10 PM
BCCI is scheduled to hold elections for top positions later this month
MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 12nd, 2025) Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar has finally broken his silence on widespread speculation linking him to the presidency of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).
According to Indian media reports, the BCCI is scheduled to hold elections for top positions later this month. Ahead of the polls, rumors emerged suggesting that Tendulkar was among the potential candidates to become the next president of the world’s richest cricket board.
Some reports even claimed that the BCCI was keen on appointing the batting maestro as its new president and that he could possibly replace the incumbent, Roger Binny.
However, Tendulkar has now categorically dismissed these reports. As per News18, the former cricketer made it clear that he will not be contesting the upcoming BCCI elections and has no plans to assume the presidential role.
Tendulkar, widely regarded as one of the greatest batsmen in cricket history, has largely stayed away from administrative positions in the game since his retirement in 2013.
