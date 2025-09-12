Open Menu

Asia Cup 2025: Preity Zinta’s Punjab Kings Sark Faces Backlash For Removing Pakistan’s Logo Poster

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 12, 2025 | 02:29 PM

Asia Cup 2025: Preity Zinta’s Punjab Kings Sark faces backlash for removing Pakistan’s logo poster

Franchise shares a poster featuring schedule of Pakistan-India encounter but deliberately removed Pakistan’s logo, replacing it with a blank white box

New Delhi:(UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 12nd, 2025) Ahead of the high-voltage Asia Cup 2025 clash between Pakistan and India, IPL franchise Punjab Kings co-owned by Bollywood actress Preity Zinta has landed in hot water over a controversial social media post.

The franchise shared a poster featuring the schedule of the Pakistan-India encounter but deliberately removed Pakistan’s logo, replacing it with a blank white box.

Meanwhile, the board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) logo was prominently displayed.

The move, widely seen as a violation of sporting spirit, drew strong criticism from cricket fans across the globe.

Social media users described the act as “immature” and “unethical,” warning that such behavior only sours the atmosphere ahead of one of cricket’s most anticipated fixtures.

Interestingly, many Indian fans also condemned Punjab Kings’ post, calling it a “cheap stunt” and “foolish move.” They argued that cricket should be kept above petty gestures, particularly in a tournament that already carries immense emotional weight for both nations.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Cricket Punjab Water Bollywood Social Media Board Of Control For Cricket In India Indian Premier League Preity Zinta Post Media From Asia Weight

Recent Stories

Asia Cup 2025: Preity Zinta’s Punjab Kings Sark ..

Asia Cup 2025: Preity Zinta’s Punjab Kings Sark faces backlash for removing Pa ..

47 seconds ago
 Sachin Tendulkar denies rumors of becoming BCCI pr ..

Sachin Tendulkar denies rumors of becoming BCCI president

19 minutes ago
 Albania appoints AI-generated minister to combat c ..

Albania appoints AI-generated minister to combat corruption

27 minutes ago
 UAE Team Emirates-XRG's del Toro completes Italian ..

UAE Team Emirates-XRG's del Toro completes Italian treble with Coppa Sabatini wi ..

30 minutes ago
 PM directs officials to contact IMF for relief in ..

PM directs officials to contact IMF for relief in electricity bills in flood-aff ..

36 minutes ago
 Australian research highlights lifestyle role in r ..

Australian research highlights lifestyle role in reducing dementia, Alzheimer’ ..

3 hours ago
UAE and French Presidents hold phone call to discu ..

UAE and French Presidents hold phone call to discuss bilateral relations, region ..

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 September 202 ..

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 September 2025

5 hours ago
 Sharjah Institute for Heritage discusses cultural ..

Sharjah Institute for Heritage discusses cultural cooperation with Finland

12 hours ago
 UN Security Council stresses support, solidarity f ..

UN Security Council stresses support, solidarity for Qatar

12 hours ago
 GCC-Russia ministerial meeting strongly condemns I ..

GCC-Russia ministerial meeting strongly condemns Israeli aggression on Qatar

12 hours ago

More Stories From Sports