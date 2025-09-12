- Home
Asia Cup 2025: Preity Zinta’s Punjab Kings Sark Faces Backlash For Removing Pakistan’s Logo Poster
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 12, 2025 | 02:29 PM
Franchise shares a poster featuring schedule of Pakistan-India encounter but deliberately removed Pakistan’s logo, replacing it with a blank white box
New Delhi:(UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 12nd, 2025) Ahead of the high-voltage Asia Cup 2025 clash between Pakistan and India, IPL franchise Punjab Kings co-owned by Bollywood actress Preity Zinta has landed in hot water over a controversial social media post.
The franchise shared a poster featuring the schedule of the Pakistan-India encounter but deliberately removed Pakistan’s logo, replacing it with a blank white box.
Meanwhile, the board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) logo was prominently displayed.
The move, widely seen as a violation of sporting spirit, drew strong criticism from cricket fans across the globe.
Social media users described the act as “immature” and “unethical,” warning that such behavior only sours the atmosphere ahead of one of cricket’s most anticipated fixtures.
Interestingly, many Indian fans also condemned Punjab Kings’ post, calling it a “cheap stunt” and “foolish move.” They argued that cricket should be kept above petty gestures, particularly in a tournament that already carries immense emotional weight for both nations.
