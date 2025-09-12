UAE President’s Cup for Purebred Arabian Horses in Doncaster opens tomorrow

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Sep, 2025) Doncaster Racecourse in the United Kingdom will host on Saturday the 13th round of the UAE President’s Cup for Purebred Arabian Horses, the crown jewel of the Cup’s 32nd edition

The UAE President’s Cup series promotes Arabian horse racing and supports horse owners and breeders worldwide, reflecting the UAE’s commitment to preserving the Arabian horse’s heritage and elevating its standing across international racecourses.

The UK round, staged as part of the renowned St. Leger Festival, brings together elite future champions in a “Clash of the Strongest.” Concluding the English-Arab Derby, top colts and fillies representing the most prominent studs in Britain and Europe will compete for the coveted title.

Classified as a Group 1 race over 2,000 metres, the event offers the highest prize purse in the history of Arabian horse racing in Britain and Europe, with total prize money of £400,000.

Eight horses are set to participate: four from France, three from the UK, and one from Qatar. Leading the contenders is Libeau de Carrere (Munjiz × Manara de Carrere), trained by Alban de Mieulle and ridden by Mickael Barzalona for owner Wathnan Racing. The same stable will also line up Moneer (Munjiz × Munirah), trained by Damien de Watrigant and ridden by Jean-Bernard Eyquem.

Qatar’s Al Shaqab Racing, winners of last year’s UK round with Mosail, return with Al Dhiib (Azadi × Dheebah), trained by Thomas Fourcy and ridden by Faleh Bughenaim, alongside Sheehan (Munjiz × Doha), trained by Francois Rohaut and ridden by Tom Marquand.

Other notable entries include: Lino (AF Albahar × Azzah bint Karbala), owned by Yannick Schulze, trained by Eric Dell’ova, and ridden by Olivier Peslier – the only jockey with prior UK Cup victories (Hayyan in 2019 and Mosail in 2024); Murakib (Munjiz × Shayel Al Dhahabi), owned by Faritz Racing, trained by Okba Ashour, and ridden by Ray Dawson; Madaoui (Azadi × Umm Ghuraybah), owned by Five Racing, trained by Charlie Wallis, and ridden by George Wood; and Hibkinada de Mazieres (Hilal Al Zaman × Djenetile), owned by Oakwood Bloodstock, trained by James Owen, and ridden by Marco Ghiani.

Aref Hamad Al Awani, member of the Higher Committee of the UAE President’s Cup Series, commented, “The UK round represents the summit of the annual Calendar for this prestigious series, reaffirming our valuable partnerships with iconic races and historic tracks. Participation in the legendary St. Leger Festival reflects the standing and prestige of the UAE President’s Cup, which has led the way for 32 years as one of the most distinguished and valuable classic races worldwide."