(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Aug, 2019) ABU DHABI, 16th August 2019 (WAM) - Under the auspices of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, "Aqdar", the Khalifa Empowerment Programme, will organise the "Future Leaders Empowerment" summer camp at the Royal Military academy at Sandhurst in the United Kingdom.

Organised by Aqdar in collaboration with IDG, a UK-based leadership development organisation, the camp, will be attended by 30 cadets from the National Service, the Ministry of education, in addition to candidates nominated by the Martyrs' Families' Affairs Office at the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court.

The programme seeks to upgrade the capabilities of the Emirati youth and enable them to positively contribute to the country's development.

The candidates will be trained on leadership, teamwork and problem-solving skills.