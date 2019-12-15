Arab Health to address increase in asthma in MENA region

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Dec, 2019) Arab Health, the largest exhibition for healthcare and trade professionals in the MENA region, will address the growing prevalence of asthma in the MENA region, as part of the 4th annual Emergency Medicine Conference, which takes place on the opening day of the trade show on 27th January 2020.

Speaking prior to the Emergency Medicine conference, Dr. Saleh Fares, consultant of Emergency Medicine and Disaster Medicine, Founder and President, Emirates Society of Emergency Medicine, Dubai, and moderator of the respiratory session, said, "CRDs are increasing in prevalence in the middle East and, unfortunately, are often left undiagnosed and untreated. With the correct diagnosis and treatment, the number of deaths can be dramatically reduced, and the impact of the condition lessoned."

The UAE’s above-average number of asthma cases is often attributed to its dusty conditions, due to the desert environment, as well as seasonal changes and the resulting increase and decrease in temperature and humidity According to Dr.

Danish Sami, Consultant, Emergency Medicine, Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City, Abu Dhabi, who will outline the factors contributing to the region’s asthma problems as part of his session, entitled "Asthma Exacerbation in 2020", "The issue we face is that only 30 percent of asthma sufferers are treated in a controlled environment. Similarly, only 30 percent are either partially controlled, and 40 percent have no diagnosis and therefore no treatment. There is still a need for education, particularly with children, who we need to be encouraged to exercise more to help negate the impact of asthma."

In addition to the Emergency Medicine Conference, 13 Continuing Medical Education conferences and one educational forum will take place during the four-day Arab Health Congress.

