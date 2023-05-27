UrduPoint.com

Arabsat Launches BADR-8 Satellite Into Orbit

Muhammad Irfan Published May 27, 2023 | 04:00 PM

Arabsat launches BADR-8 satellite into orbit

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th May, 2023) WASHINGTON, 27th May, 2023 (WAM) – Arabsat, one of the leading satellite service providers in the Arab world, today launched Badr-8 from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida, after four days of delay due to thick cloud cover. SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket lifted off with the Badr 8 communications satellite for Arabsat.

The nearly 10,000 pound (4.5-metric ton) Badr 8 communications satellite will provide television broadcast services, video relay, and data services across the middle East and North Africa, Europe, and Central Asia.

Arabsat says its investment in the Badr 8 program totals about $300 million, including the spacecraft manufacturing contract with Airbus, the launch agreement with SpaceX, insurance, and ground infrastructure.

