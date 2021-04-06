ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Apr, 2021) H.H. Sheikha Shamsa bint Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, wife of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in the Western Region, Assistant to the Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) for Women’s Affairs, and Chairperson of the Higher Committee for Ataya initiative, today announced that Ataya, in the "Year of the 50th", will begin its second decade with more creativity and innovation in the field of humanitarian work and adopting further initiatives to help make a difference in communities across the world.

She said that Ataya (giving in Arabic) has become a hallmark in building and developing the efforts for society enablement, whilst enhancing the role of individuals to create positive change via initiatives and programmes in the areas of health, education, and infrastructure. Organised by ERC, the annual Ataya Exhibition has quickly become a landmark in Abu Dhabi’s cultural Calendar, where a wide range of fresh and distinct fashion wear, jewelry, home accessories, and furniture is exhibited and sold. The exhibits are by talented designers and artists from the UAE and the region, with each being picked individually by the Higher Committee of the Exhibition.

This came in H.H's speech during a virtual press conference held today to announce the launch of Ataya's 10th initiative, which will run throughout the Holy Month of Ramadan, on a unique, online platform with the participation of 50 exhibitors from the UAE and across the world. The speech was given on her behalf by Mohammed Yousef Al Fahim, Deputy Secretary-General of Support Services, Emirates Red Crescent.

Sheikha Shamsa said, "This year, Ataya is being held during extraordinary circumstances, with many health, economic, and social challenges, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has affected most countries around the world. The UAE, as always, was at the forefront of countries that responded to the pandemic, within the country and in many countries around the world. As a result of the guidance of the UAE's leadership, our nation strengthened the humanitarian response to this pandemic, providing medical and preventive assistance.

"The message of Ataya continues to be consistent with the directives of the UAE's wise leadership with achieving the goals of sustainable development in less fortunate countries, across various fields. Due to the conditions of the pandemic, which created many challenges in the field of healthcare in some countries, this year Ataya will support nursing teams in seven countries: the UAE, India, the Philippines, Egypt, Mauritania, Albania, and Bosnia, with a goal of strengthening healthcare services and achieving the highest levels of safety and public health.

According to the World Health Organisation, this comes at a time when the world needs around 6 million more nurses. At the local level, Ataya will support the nursing and physiotherapy programmes at the Fatima College of Health Sciences."

Her Highness pointed out that Ataya, throughout the years, has implemented a variety of projects around the world, including the establishment of hospitals and specialised health centers, treatment for thousands of patients, the establishment of schools and housing, and supporting important local projects such as Faraj Fund, autism centers, and People of Determination in the UAE.

Sheikha Shamsa concluded, "This year, Ataya is collaborating and coordinating with several international institutions and organisations working within the field of healthcare. We are confident Ataya will achieve its goals during its 10th year, as it has in the past, thanks to the positive response of all sectors of society."

She expressed her appreciation to this year's sponsors of Ataya, which include Al Dahra Agricultural Company, Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank and Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank.

Speaking at the press conference, Aisha Al Afifi from Al Dahra Agricultural Company, said, "In light of the current global situation and as the world struggles with the consequences of COVID-19, it is Al Dahra Agricultural Company’s pleasure, to again participate and support Ataya’s initiative this year, where all proceeds of the event will be dedicated to the education of nurses, and supporting frontline workers throughout the world.

She stated that supporting a project like Ataya is fully in line with Al Dahra Company's vision and objectives, which aims to work in partnership with government agencies for the benefit of all segments of society – not just in the UAE but throughout the world.

Commenting on the sponsorship, Ahmed Salem Al Rashdi, from, Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, said, "It is an honour for us at Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank to be part of the annual Ataya initiative, which has become an icon in the field of humanitarian, social and development work, with initiatives supporting health, education, social services and empowerment. Our support to the Emirates Red Crescent aligns with our commitment towards the wise vision of the UAE's leadership, contributing to the culture of giving that our leadership has instilled, while contributing to local projects and the global message of humanity."

The proceeds last year’s exhibition were allocated to treating children with congenital anomalies caused by the consequences of wars and conflicts, as well as genetic causes.