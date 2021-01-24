UrduPoint.com
AUS, Emirates Nature-WWF To Collaborate In Conservation Research

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 24th January 2021 | 05:00 PM

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Jan, 2021) The American University of Sharjah (AUS) and Emirates Nature-WWF will collaborate closely in research, student training and employment, and aim to bridge the gap between academia, government decision-makers and industry, according to a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the two institutions recently.

The agreement will formalise more than five years of work between the two institutions. Among other things, the collaborations have included multiple ongoing conservation research projects and student training opportunities on a variety of marine and terrestrial focused conservation issues, such as climate change, coral reefs, fisheries and marine megafauna (sharks, rays and turtles), and oyster beds.

Professor Kevin Mitchell, Chancellor of the AUS, and Laila Mostafa Abdullatif, General-Director of Emirates Nature-WWF, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.

The objective of the MoU is to actively explore research collaboration opportunities addressing key issues related to biodiversity, ecosystems, climate change and sustainability; support future employment of the AUS students and alumni by providing internship placement opportunities; collaborate in organizing mutual events such as workshops, symposiums, seminars and conferences; and work on projects that implement real-life solutions utilising the expertise of AUS faculty members and applying the skills of the AUS students, such as awareness campaigns, events, fellowships, citizen science, consultations, practicum workshops and site visits.

Speaking on the occasion, Professor Mitchell said, "The AUS has benefitted from the long-standing collaboration with Emirates Nature-WWF. We are pleased to sign the MoU, and look forward to continuing to work together on issues related to the conservation of natural resources in the UAE."

Commenting on the agreement, Abdullatif, an AUS alumna, said, "On behalf of the organisation, I am honoured to have officially signed an MoU with our long-standing partner AUS. Having studied at the AUS myself, I am personally invested in taking it forward and empowering youth to create a sustainable UAE. We need to invest in upskilling our youth so that they are ready for the green recovery which is set to shape the next 50 years of the UAE."

