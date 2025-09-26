Open Menu

Austria Calls At UN For Lasting Middle East Peace

Sumaira FH Published September 26, 2025 | 03:30 PM

Austria calls at UN for lasting Middle East peace

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Sep, 2025) Austria’s Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger has called for an end to the ongoing war in the Gaza Strip, the release of hostages and the urgent delivery of humanitarian aid to affected civilians, stressing the need to achieve a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in the middle East.

In her address to the United Nations General Assembly, the Austrian Foreign Minister reaffirmed her country’s continued support for the two-state solution, pledging that Austria would recognise the State of Palestine once such a step could make the greatest contribution to peace and when the appropriate conditions are met.

She further underlined the call for two states, Israel and Palestine, to live side by side in peace and security within recognised borders.

Related Topics

Assembly United Nations Israel Palestine Gaza Austria Middle East

