TikTok Influencers Face Trouble Over Aleged Illegal Promotions
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 26, 2025 | 01:42 PM
Lahore cybercrime authorities booked Iqra Kanwal, Nadeem Mubarak, and Hasnain Shah for allegedly luring the public into fraudulent online investments and evading investigation.
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 26, 2025) The National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) has registered three cases against well-known social media influencers Iqra Kanwal, Nadeem Mubarak, and Hasnain Shah for allegedly promoting illegal online trading applications.
According to NCCIA officials, the accused were summoned three times for investigation but deliberately avoided appearing before the agency. Authorities allege that the influencers misled the public by luring them into investing in unauthorized apps with false promises of profit.
Sources revealed that special teams have been formed to ensure their immediate arrest.
The cases have been registered on suspicion of fraud and involvement in unlawful financial activities.
Cybercrime experts say that following a rise in such incidents, the NCCIA has increased surveillance of influencers’ online activities. The agency reaffirmed its commitment to protecting the public from financial fraud.
This action comes amid an intensified nationwide crackdown on cybercrimes. Officials have made it clear that no leniency will be shown to those deceiving citizens through social media platforms.
