Awqaf Dubai grows educational endowments portfolio to AED472 million in 2025

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Sep, 2025) The Endowment and Minors’ Trust Foundation in Dubai (Awqaf Dubai) announced that endowment assets managed by it to support educational initiatives had reached AED472 million in 2025.

This portfolio comprises 51 endowment assets dedicated to supporting education in the UAE community and providing learning opportunities for underprivileged students.

Awqaf Dubai’s portfolio to support education includes 23 real estate endowments, including buildings, villas, and commercial units, valued at AED428 million and 28 financial endowments, consisting of bonds and equities, worth AED44 million. The proceeds from these assets are used to provide educational opportunities and learning resources for students from low-income families at 16 educational institutions across the UAE.

In 2024, Awqaf Dubai disbursed AED5.3 million in scholarships, benefiting 2,079 students enrolled in private schools and various national and international universities. These scholarships covered a wide range of academic disciplines.

Ali Al Mutawa, Secretary-General of the Endowment and Minors’ Trust Foundation, underscored Awqaf Dubai’s commitment to the humanitarian mission of supporting education and ensuring equitable access to quality education in line with the leadership’s vision.

He emphasised that this effort aligns with Awqaf Dubai’s strategy of supporting the UAE National Agenda and the objectives of the Year of Community campaign, which aims to strengthen social bonds, instill shared responsibility, and contribute to building a cohesive and sustainable society.

He also highlighted the strategic role of endowment funds in empowering students to acquire knowledge, pursue their professional paths, and build a sustainable, prosperous community, upholding the vision that investing in education is an investment in the future of the nation and its people.

Al Mutawa praised donors who have made substantial contributions, particularly in the field of education, underlining Awqaf Dubai’s commitment to growing these assets according to best practices, maximising returns and reaching out to more beneficiaries.

Awqaf Dubai registered its first educational endowment in 2017, a donation from an Emirati woman valued at AED25 million. The most recent endowment was registered in 2024 by an Emirati philanthropist, consisting of shares valued at AED20 million.

