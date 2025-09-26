Open Menu

Dubai Chambers, Confederation Of Indian Industry To Strengthen Economic Relations

Muhammad Irfan Published September 26, 2025 | 02:30 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Sep, 2025) Dubai Chambers recently met a delegation from the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) to explore opportunities for developing joint cooperation, strengthening bilateral economic relations, and advancing the partnership between the business communities in Dubai and India across key sectors of mutual interest.

The meeting was attended by Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, and Rajiv Memani, President of the Confederation of Indian Industry, together with representatives from Indian companies operating across diverse industries.

The discussions highlighted opportunities to diversify trade exchange between Dubai and India, in addition to Dubai’s vital role as a hub for Indian companies seeking expansion into new regional and global markets. The meeting also addressed plans to organise a series of events in several Indian cities to further strengthen business relations.

The visit by the CII delegation underlines Dubai’s strengthening position as a preferred destination for Indian investors and entrepreneurs. During H1 2025, Indian businesses once again accounted for the largest share of new non-UAE companies joining the Dubai Chamber of Commerce, with 9,038 new members. This marks a notable increase of 14.9 percent compared to the same period in 2024.

In April this year, Dubai Chambers signed a MoU with the Confederation of Indian Industry to enhance bilateral trade and investments and support mutual economic growth. The agreement outlined a comprehensive framework aimed at strengthening cooperation across several priority areas.

Under its provisions, Dubai Chambers supports Indian companies in establishing and expanding their presence in the emirate by delivering strategic services that streamline and accelerate investment processes.

