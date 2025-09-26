MoEI begins AED750 million Emirates Road enhancement project

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Sep, 2025) The Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure (MoEI) has announced the commencement of the enhancement and upgrade project for Emirates Road, with an estimated cost of AED750 million and an implementation period of two years.

The project is part of a comprehensive national plan to address traffic congestion and build a smart, flexible, and sustainable infrastructure that supports economic growth and enhances quality of life.

The project includes expanding the road from three to five lanes in each direction over a distance of 25 kilometres, starting from Al Badee Interchange to the Emirate of Umm Al Quwain. This will increase the road's capacity to around 9,000 vehicles per hour, representing a 65 percent increase.

The project also involves the development of Interchange No. 7 by constructing six directional bridges with a total length of 12.6 kilometres and a capacity of up to 13,200 vehicles per hour, in addition to the construction of 3.4 kilometres of service roads on both sides of the main road.

The project will reduce travel time by up to 45 percent for commuters coming from Ras Al Khaimah, passing through Umm Al Quwain and Sharjah, and reaching Dubai — and vice versa. This will help ease traffic congestion and improve the flow of movement on one of the most heavily used federal roads.

Additionally, the project is expected to contribute to reducing emissions caused by traffic jams, as well as supporting trade and the flow of goods and services between the Emirates.

Youssef Abdullah, Assistant Under-Secretary for the Federal Infrastructure Projects Sector at MoEI, affirmed that the project falls within the Ministry's efforts to provide practical and sustainable solutions to traffic congestion, representing a significant step towards realising the UAE’s vision of developing an integrated road network that meets the needs of population and economic growth.

He emphasised that the project reflects the country’s commitment to adopting innovative solutions to improve transportation, reduce emissions, and enhance the happiness and satisfaction of community members.

He explained that during the implementation phase, MoEI is keen to minimise traffic congestion. Carefully planned phased strategies have been developed to regulate traffic flow and ensure smooth movement, including the provision of alternative detours and continuous coordination with local authorities.

These plans aim to reduce the temporary impact on road users and provide a safe and seamless experience for commuters, reflecting the Ministry's commitment to the highest standards of efficiency in executing vital projects without compromising the quality of daily life for residents.

To ensure community engagement and raise public awareness, MoEI is implementing a comprehensive communication plan that allows the public to follow the project’s progress and stay informed about traffic directions and guidelines related to it.

The Ministry urges all road users to remain alert while driving, adhere to traffic instructions, and follow its digital platforms for the latest updates and guidance related to the project’s progress.