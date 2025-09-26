Open Menu

UAE Sends 22 Water Tankers, Five Ambulances To Gaza

Muhammad Irfan Published September 26, 2025 | 02:00 PM

UAE sends 22 water tankers, five ambulances to Gaza

AL ARISH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Sep, 2025) An Emirati aid convoy comprising 22 water tankers and five ambulances entered the Gaza Strip on Thursday, moving through the Rafah and Karam Abu Salem crossings.

The convoy is part of the UAE’s “Operation Chivalrous Knight 3” to support Gaza’s health sector and address critical water shortages.

More than 20 additional ambulances are being prepared as part of the operation over the coming weeks, along with food, medical supplies, shelter materials, with other relief projects.

About a month ago, a new desalinated water pipeline was inaugurated as part of the operation from Rafah, Egypt, to Al Mawasi in Khan Younis, southern Gaza, supplying two million gallons daily to nearly one million Palestinians.

To date, the UAE has provided over 90,000 tonnes of aid to the Palestinian people delivered by land, sea and air, helping to ease the hardships faced by Gaza’s population, especially its most vulnerable groups.

Related Topics

Water Egypt Gaza UAE Salem From Million

Recent Stories

TikTok influencers face trouble over aleged illega ..

TikTok influencers face trouble over aleged illegal promotions

19 minutes ago
 PSX surges to record high as dollar weakens in int ..

PSX surges to record high as dollar weakens in interbank market

23 minutes ago
 At least 11 of a family killed, 3 injured in Dera ..

At least 11 of a family killed, 3 injured in Dera Ismail Khan road accident

29 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed forms Dubai Civility Committee

Hamdan bin Mohammed forms Dubai Civility Committee

31 minutes ago
 UAE Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka surpasses 4 millio ..

UAE Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka surpasses 4 million visitors

31 minutes ago
 Salman Khan expresses desire to become a father so ..

Salman Khan expresses desire to become a father soon

44 minutes ago
ADJD delegation explores Serbia’s experience in ..

ADJD delegation explores Serbia’s experience in developing public prosecution ..

1 hour ago
 Burjeel Holdings unlocks potential to send first a ..

Burjeel Holdings unlocks potential to send first astronaut with diabetes to spac ..

1 hour ago
 UAE-Zhejiang trade hits $16.75 billion in 2024

UAE-Zhejiang trade hits $16.75 billion in 2024

1 hour ago
 PM Shehbaz hails Trump as ‘champion of peace’, ..

PM Shehbaz hails Trump as ‘champion of peace’, vows stronger Pak-US ties

2 hours ago
 Youth 4 Sustainability launches 'Beyond Borders' p ..

Youth 4 Sustainability launches 'Beyond Borders' programme

2 hours ago
 UAE highlights AI innovation with multi-tasking ro ..

UAE highlights AI innovation with multi-tasking robot in China

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East