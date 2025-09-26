UAE sends 22 water tankers, five ambulances to Gaza

AL ARISH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Sep, 2025) An Emirati aid convoy comprising 22 water tankers and five ambulances entered the Gaza Strip on Thursday, moving through the Rafah and Karam Abu Salem crossings.

The convoy is part of the UAE’s “Operation Chivalrous Knight 3” to support Gaza’s health sector and address critical water shortages.

More than 20 additional ambulances are being prepared as part of the operation over the coming weeks, along with food, medical supplies, shelter materials, with other relief projects.

About a month ago, a new desalinated water pipeline was inaugurated as part of the operation from Rafah, Egypt, to Al Mawasi in Khan Younis, southern Gaza, supplying two million gallons daily to nearly one million Palestinians.

To date, the UAE has provided over 90,000 tonnes of aid to the Palestinian people delivered by land, sea and air, helping to ease the hardships faced by Gaza’s population, especially its most vulnerable groups.