EU Agrees To Boost Europol's Role Against Migrant Smuggling, Human Trafficking
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 26, 2025 | 03:00 PM
BRUSSELS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Sep, 2025) The European Parliament and EU member states have reached a provisional agreement to strengthen Europol’s role in supporting member states against migrant smuggling and human trafficking.
The deal puts particular emphasis on strengthening information sharing between member states and Europol to improve cooperation at EU-level. The provisional agreement is subject to confirmation by the Council and the European Parliament.
The new rules amend the mandate of Europol, the EU agency that assists national law enforcement bodies in fighting organised crime and terrorism.
When adopted, the new rules foresee that information sharing obligations (about migrant smuggling and human trafficking) between national authorities and Europol will be reinforced.
The agreement stated that relevant information on migrant smuggling and trafficking in human beings from immigration liaison officers, who are deployed by member states in third countries, should be shared with Europol.
The Council and European Parliament agreed that a European Centre Against Migrant Smuggling will be established as a permanent structure within Europol. The centre will provide strategic, operational and technical support to member states to prevent and combat migrant smuggling and trafficking in human beings. It will also play a role in supporting the identification of victims of trafficking or other vulnerable individuals.
Frontex – the EU’s border agency – and Eurojust – the European Union agency for criminal justice cooperation – should second liaison officers to the centre in accordance with their mandates.
Finally, additional human and financial resources (50 staff and €50 million) to implement the new tasks are foreseen for Europol.
It is estimated that more than 90 percent of the irregular migrants who reach the EU make use of the services of smugglers and the UN considers that smuggling networks rake in profits of between €4.7 and €6 billion annually.
Recent Stories
Dubai Chambers, Confederation of Indian Industry to strengthen economic relation ..
Awqaf Dubai grows educational endowments portfolio to AED472 million in 2025
TikTok influencers face trouble over aleged illegal promotions
PSX surges to record high as dollar weakens in interbank market
At least 11 of a family killed, 3 injured in Dera Ismail Khan road accident
Hamdan bin Mohammed forms Dubai Civility Committee
UAE Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka surpasses 4 million visitors
Salman Khan expresses desire to become a father soon
ADJD delegation explores Serbia’s experience in developing public prosecution ..
Burjeel Holdings unlocks potential to send first astronaut with diabetes to spac ..
UAE-Zhejiang trade hits $16.75 billion in 2024
PM Shehbaz hails Trump as ‘champion of peace’, vows stronger Pak-US ties
More Stories From Middle East
-
UAE organises medical camp for treatment of children in Comoros9 minutes ago
-
EU agrees to boost Europol's role against migrant smuggling, human trafficking9 minutes ago
-
Dubai Chambers, Confederation of Indian Industry to strengthen economic relations39 minutes ago
-
ADX to launch Global Investor Roadshow and Conference in New York39 minutes ago
-
Awqaf Dubai grows educational endowments portfolio to AED472 million in 20251 hour ago
-
UAE sends 22 water tankers, five ambulances to Gaza1 hour ago
-
Hamdan bin Mohammed forms Dubai Civility Committee2 hours ago
-
UAE Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka surpasses 4 million visitors2 hours ago
-
ADJD delegation explores Serbia’s experience in developing public prosecution system2 hours ago
-
Burjeel Holdings unlocks potential to send first astronaut with diabetes to space2 hours ago
-
UAE-Zhejiang trade hits $16.75 billion in 20242 hours ago
-
Youth 4 Sustainability launches 'Beyond Borders' programme3 hours ago