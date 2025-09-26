Open Menu

UAE Organises Medical Camp For Treatment Of Children In Comoros

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 26, 2025 | 03:00 PM

UAE organises medical camp for treatment of children in Comoros

MORONI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Sep, 2025) The Nahr Al Hayat Fund, a healthcare initiative of the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC), has organised a four-day medical camp for children with serious illnesses in the Union of the Comoros, in cooperation with the UAE Embassy in Moroni.

The camp was set up in a village near the capital, where it provided comprehensive medical examinations, healthcare, and medication to dozens of children.

The Fund’s management commended the UAE Embassy in Moroni for its support in facilitating the camp’s success.

Since its launch two years ago, the Nahr Al Hayat Fund has treated nearly 2,500 children across seven countries: Jordan, Tanzania, Iraq, Yemen, Syria, Morocco, and the Union of the Comoros.

The fund has also implemented a new strategy to expand the number of beneficiaries. This includes arranging and covering the costs of transferring children abroad for treatment when local medical services are inadequate, while ensuring they receive care locally if the required facilities are available.

It also established partnerships with highly specialised hospitals, forming a network of distinguished partnerships with cadres and volunteer medical teams and involving them in creating a better future for children worldwide.

Related Topics

Syria Yemen Iraq UAE Moroni Tanzania Comoros Morocco

Recent Stories

Dubai Chambers, Confederation of Indian Industry t ..

Dubai Chambers, Confederation of Indian Industry to strengthen economic relation ..

33 minutes ago
 Awqaf Dubai grows educational endowments portfolio ..

Awqaf Dubai grows educational endowments portfolio to AED472 million in 2025

1 hour ago
 TikTok influencers face trouble over aleged illega ..

TikTok influencers face trouble over aleged illegal promotions

1 hour ago
 PSX surges to record high as dollar weakens in int ..

PSX surges to record high as dollar weakens in interbank market

1 hour ago
 At least 11 of a family killed, 3 injured in Dera ..

At least 11 of a family killed, 3 injured in Dera Ismail Khan road accident

2 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed forms Dubai Civility Committee

Hamdan bin Mohammed forms Dubai Civility Committee

2 hours ago
UAE Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka surpasses 4 millio ..

UAE Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka surpasses 4 million visitors

2 hours ago
 Salman Khan expresses desire to become a father so ..

Salman Khan expresses desire to become a father soon

2 hours ago
 ADJD delegation explores Serbia’s experience in ..

ADJD delegation explores Serbia’s experience in developing public prosecution ..

2 hours ago
 Burjeel Holdings unlocks potential to send first a ..

Burjeel Holdings unlocks potential to send first astronaut with diabetes to spac ..

2 hours ago
 UAE-Zhejiang trade hits $16.75 billion in 2024

UAE-Zhejiang trade hits $16.75 billion in 2024

2 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz hails Trump as ‘champion of peace’, ..

PM Shehbaz hails Trump as ‘champion of peace’, vows stronger Pak-US ties

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East