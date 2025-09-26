UAE Organises Medical Camp For Treatment Of Children In Comoros
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 26, 2025 | 03:00 PM
MORONI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Sep, 2025) The Nahr Al Hayat Fund, a healthcare initiative of the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC), has organised a four-day medical camp for children with serious illnesses in the Union of the Comoros, in cooperation with the UAE Embassy in Moroni.
The camp was set up in a village near the capital, where it provided comprehensive medical examinations, healthcare, and medication to dozens of children.
The Fund’s management commended the UAE Embassy in Moroni for its support in facilitating the camp’s success.
Since its launch two years ago, the Nahr Al Hayat Fund has treated nearly 2,500 children across seven countries: Jordan, Tanzania, Iraq, Yemen, Syria, Morocco, and the Union of the Comoros.
The fund has also implemented a new strategy to expand the number of beneficiaries. This includes arranging and covering the costs of transferring children abroad for treatment when local medical services are inadequate, while ensuring they receive care locally if the required facilities are available.
It also established partnerships with highly specialised hospitals, forming a network of distinguished partnerships with cadres and volunteer medical teams and involving them in creating a better future for children worldwide.
Recent Stories
Dubai Chambers, Confederation of Indian Industry to strengthen economic relation ..
Awqaf Dubai grows educational endowments portfolio to AED472 million in 2025
TikTok influencers face trouble over aleged illegal promotions
PSX surges to record high as dollar weakens in interbank market
At least 11 of a family killed, 3 injured in Dera Ismail Khan road accident
Hamdan bin Mohammed forms Dubai Civility Committee
UAE Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka surpasses 4 million visitors
Salman Khan expresses desire to become a father soon
ADJD delegation explores Serbia’s experience in developing public prosecution ..
Burjeel Holdings unlocks potential to send first astronaut with diabetes to spac ..
UAE-Zhejiang trade hits $16.75 billion in 2024
PM Shehbaz hails Trump as ‘champion of peace’, vows stronger Pak-US ties
More Stories From Middle East
-
UAE organises medical camp for treatment of children in Comoros3 minutes ago
-
EU agrees to boost Europol's role against migrant smuggling, human trafficking3 minutes ago
-
Dubai Chambers, Confederation of Indian Industry to strengthen economic relations33 minutes ago
-
ADX to launch Global Investor Roadshow and Conference in New York33 minutes ago
-
Awqaf Dubai grows educational endowments portfolio to AED472 million in 20251 hour ago
-
UAE sends 22 water tankers, five ambulances to Gaza1 hour ago
-
Hamdan bin Mohammed forms Dubai Civility Committee2 hours ago
-
UAE Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka surpasses 4 million visitors2 hours ago
-
ADJD delegation explores Serbia’s experience in developing public prosecution system2 hours ago
-
Burjeel Holdings unlocks potential to send first astronaut with diabetes to space2 hours ago
-
UAE-Zhejiang trade hits $16.75 billion in 20242 hours ago
-
Youth 4 Sustainability launches 'Beyond Borders' programme3 hours ago