Bahrain All Share Index closes on high note

MANAMA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Dec, 2019) Bahrain All Share Index closed at 1,567.41 points marking an increase of 12.26 points above the previous closing.

This increase was due to the rise in the Commercial Banks Sector, Insurance Sector, Services Sector, Hotels & Tourism Sector and Industrial Sector, the Bahrain news Agency, BNA, reported.

The Bahrain lslamic Index closed at 765.12 points marking an increase of 0.

19 points above the previous closing. results indicated that 70 equity transactions took place with a volume of 2,131,504 worth BD 688,543.

Results also indicated that one Real Estate Investment Trust, REIT, transaction took place with a volume of 10,000 worth BD910 representing 0.13 percent of the total value of securities traded.

Investors traded mainly in the Commercial Banks Sector representing 93.32 percent of the total value of securities traded.