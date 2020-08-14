UrduPoint.com
Bahrain Congratulates UAE, Commends Suspension Of Palestinian Territories Annexation As A Step Towards Peace In The Middle East

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 14th August 2020 | 12:45 AM

Bahrain congratulates UAE, commends suspension of Palestinian territories annexation as a step towards peace in the Middle East

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Aug, 2020) MANAMA, 13th August 2020 (WAM) - The Kingdom of Bahrain expressed its sincere congratulations to the UAE and its wise leadership for announcing with the United States of America and Israel an agreement halting the annexation of the Palestinian territories, as step towards the achievement of peace in the middle East.

The Bahraini Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement, "The Kingdom of Bahrain commends the sincere diplomatic efforts made by the UAE and stresses that this historic step will contribute to the consolidation of stability and peace in the region.

It hails, at the same time, the great efforts made by the United States of America to reach this deal, in continuation of US efforts to strengthen the foundations of world security, stability and peace and looks forward to more efforts to reach a just, comprehensive and lasting solution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict."

