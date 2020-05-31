UrduPoint.com
Bahrain Reports 291 New COVID-19 Cases

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 31st May 2020 | 12:15 AM

Bahrain reports 291 new COVID-19 cases

MANAMA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st May, 2020) The Bahraini Ministry of Health today announced 291 new COVID-19 cases.

In a statement on Saturday, the ministry said 111 patients were cured of the coronavirus infection, putting the whole number of those who recovered at 5,811.

There are 4,914 cases, including 4,904 stable ones and ten in intensive care units, the ministry said in a statement, broadcast by the Bahrain news Agency

