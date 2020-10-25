UrduPoint.com
Bahrain, UAE Ties Advancing Towards Continues Development

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sun 25th October 2020 | 08:45 PM

Bahrain, UAE ties advancing towards continues development

MANAMA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Oct, 2020) Sheikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, King of Bahrain’s Representative for Humanitarian Works and Youth Affairs, stated that the relations between Bahrain and the UAE are advancing towards continuous overall development.

He confirmed that the efforts to expand relations between the two countries are based on the directives of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, King of Bahrain, and President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, as well as on the constant support of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and H.

H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Presidential Affairs and Chairman of the Emirates Racing Authority, ERA.

In a statement to the Bahrain news Agency, Sheikh Nasser explained that King Hamad has repeatedly noted his pride in the deep historic relations between the two countries, as well as their close ties and advanced level of cooperation and coordination to achieve the overall aspirations of their peoples, including in areas related to the youth and sports.

He also expressed his pride at the agreement between the Horse Care Affairs Authority in both Bahrain and the UAE, which will enable horses imported from Bahrain to participate in local Emirati competitions.

