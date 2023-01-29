UrduPoint.com

Barça Strengthen LaLiga Lead With 1-0 Victory Over Girona

Faizan Hashmi Published January 29, 2023 | 12:15 AM

MADRID, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jan, 2023) FC Barcelona continued their successful start in LaLiga Santander this season, defeating their hosts Girona 1-0 today in the 19th round of the competition, which also witnessed Cadiz’s victory over Real Mallorca 2-0.

The Blaugrana strengthened their lead at the top spot of the Spanish first-division football league, raising its tally to 47 points, after logging its third consecutive victory in the competition.

Barcelona's winning goal was scored by Pedri in the 61st minute, after the first half ended in a goalless draw.

