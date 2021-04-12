Barakah supports sustainable energy future: NEA Director-General

BOULOGNE-BILLANCOURT, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Apr, 2021) A top official at OECD Nuclear Energy Agency (NEA) has said the successful Barakah project in the UAE is a testament that nuclear power plants can be built on schedule and within budget, supporting the path towards a sustainable and environmentally responsible energy future.

William D. Magwood, IV, Director-General of NEA said in a statement on Monday, "As has been evidenced during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, access to reliable and cost-effective electricity is a cornerstone of modern societies even during major disruptions to our daily lives.

"Nuclear energy is a key contributor to a modern, resilient and cost-effective low-carbon energy system during COVID-19 and beyond.

And it can play a key role in combating climate change if the cost of new nuclear build is economic."

Magwood's comments came after the recent announcement of the start of commercial operations of Unit 1 of Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant.

He added, "We look forward to continue strengthening our engagement with the Emirati entities and to further dialogues with ENEC [ Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation] about the role of nuclear energy as a source of clean power for the long-term future. We also applaud ENEC’s commitment to capacity building and enhancing gender balance in the nuclear sector."