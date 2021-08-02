UrduPoint.com

BDT Capital Partners, Mubadala Strengthen Partnership With Acquisition Of Culligan International

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 02nd August 2021 | 09:00 PM

BDT Capital Partners, Mubadala strengthen partnership with acquisition of Culligan International

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Aug, 2021) BDT Capital Partners (BDT), Mubadala Investment Company and its asset management subsidiary, Mubadala Capital (together "Mubadala"), today announced the transaction close of the acquisition of Culligan International (Culligan), the global leader in sustainable water solutions and services.

BDT Capital Partners, LLC (BDT), affiliated with BDT & Co., LLC, a merchant bank that provides closely held businesses with long-term, differentiated capital, along with strategic co-investing families and institutions, acquired a majority interest in Culligan from Advent International and Centerbridge Partners in a transaction that was first announced in May 2021. Mubadala provided a significant capital commitment as an anchor partner in the transaction. Advent will also retain a minority stake in Culligan going forward. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

"We are pleased to announce the closing of the acquisition of Culligan, a leader in the consumer water treatment and sustainable water solutions market led by CEO Scott Clawson and an exceptional management team," said San Orr, President of BDT Capital Partners. "We are also pleased to have Mubadala invest alongside us in this transaction given their global presence, long-term capital and our deep relationship with them since the founding of BDT."

Adib Mattar, Head of Private Equity at Mubadala Capital, added, "We have built our Private Equity business around identifying world class management teams that operate market leading businesses.

Culligan is a prime example of adhering to this strategy and pairs well with our interest in profitably investing in businesses where ESG is at the core of their value proposition to the market, namely the delivery of clean drinking water on a global basis and reducing the use of single use plastic bottles through innovative water solutions, among others. We have been successfully partnering with BDT since their founding and look forward to continuing to build on that relationship with this latest investment."

Founded in Illinois, USA in 1936 as a water filtration and treatment service provider, Culligan is now the largest player in the sector with over 35 brands in 90 countries. Culligan middle East established a presence in Dubai over 20 years ago and has since grown to be one of the largest and most diverse water treatment companies in the Gulf region.

Today, Culligan Middle East operates through facilities in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah and Qatar. In 2014, Culligan Middle East opened a new Manufacturing facility in Dubai Techno Park. This 10,000 square metre site is a purpose-built, integrated manufacturing, sales and service centre, including facilities for equipment fabrication, chemical blending and water bottling.

Related Topics

USA World Business Minority Water Dubai Company Abu Dhabi Sharjah Bank Qatar San Middle East SITE Bangladeshi Taka May Market From

Recent Stories

National Assembly sitting adjourned over lack of q ..

National Assembly sitting adjourned over lack of quorum

10 minutes ago
 COVID-19 claims 36 more lives, infects 1,847 other ..

COVID-19 claims 36 more lives, infects 1,847 others in Sindh

10 minutes ago
 KP assembly to discuss measures to prevent polio s ..

KP assembly to discuss measures to prevent polio spread in 11 sensitives UCs

10 minutes ago
 Chief Justice of Pakistan approves increase in uti ..

Chief Justice of Pakistan approves increase in utility allowance of SC employees ..

11 minutes ago
 Putin Congratulates Pashinyan on His Appointment a ..

Putin Congratulates Pashinyan on His Appointment as Armenian Prime Minister - kr ..

13 minutes ago
 Romanian Foreign Ministry Summons Iranian Ambassad ..

Romanian Foreign Ministry Summons Iranian Ambassador Over Tanker Attack

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.