Bodour Al Qasimi Appoints Mariam Al-Obaidli As Managing Director Of Kalimat Group

Muhammad Irfan Published June 04, 2023 | 05:15 PM

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Jun, 2023) Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, the Founder and CEO of Kalimat Group, has issued an administrative decision appointing Mariam Al-Obaidli as the Managing Director of Kalimat Group.

This appointment aims to ensure the group's continued commitment to delivering high-quality Arabic publications that enhance the richness of Arabic libraries.

Al-Obaidli has 12 years of experience in the fields of management, marketing and publishing in the creative sector, and her professional expertise comprises a multitude of achievements, particularly in spearheading customer-centric campaigns.

She also previously oversaw a dedicated team in the sales and promotion of publishing rights and possesses extensive experience in managing translated content rights for the global market.

Prior to joining Kalimat Group, Al-Obaidli led the launch of the new brand identity of the Emirates Publishers Association (EPA) at local, regional, and global levels.
Kalimat Group, established in Sharjah in 2007, encompasses multiple specialised publishing houses within its scope. Its Primary objective is to enrich the Arabic library with a diverse collection of books, illustrated children's books, comics, literature, educational and translated books.

To achieve that, Kalimat Group recruits renowned authors and professional translators from different cultures across the globe

