UrduPoint.com

Bodour Al Qasimi Calls On Italian Publishers To Cooperate On Building Industry Resilience

Faizan Hashmi 34 seconds ago Tue 07th December 2021 | 08:15 PM

Bodour Al Qasimi calls on Italian publishers to cooperate on building industry resilience

ROME, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Dec, 2021) Continuing her in-person assessments of pandemic-hit publishing markets worldwide, Bodour Al Qasimi, President of the International Publishers Association (IPA), was in Rome to meet with members of the Italian Publishers Association.

While there, she learned more about their challenges and offered an overview of the IPA initiatives designed to empower global industry stakeholders, putting them on a planned and collaborative path to post-COVID recovery.

Bodour's visit began with a ribbon cutting ceremony for the Piu libri piu liberi Book Fair (National Fair of Small and Medium Publishing) led by the Italian Minister of Cultural Affairs, Dario Franceschini, followed by a tour of the book fair, which runs from 4th to 8th December in Rome. It is the first Italian fair dedicated exclusively to independent publishing and approximately 500 publishers from all over Italy convene there each year to share news of their latest catalogues with the public.

In her meeting with the Italian publishers, she took the opportunity to hear from them about the on-ground challenges the pandemic has presented, and to learn about their plans for the future. Bodour commended the Italian publishing community for their united efforts, which boosted sales of trade titles this year by almost 16.3 percent compared to 2020.

She noted that challenges remain despite these positive signs, and asserted that collaborative action will be key to rebuilding publishing businesses and the industry as a whole.

She called on the meeting’s attendees to build resilience by working together adding that this was the inspiration behind the IPA’s recently launched International Sustainable Publishing and Industry Resilience (InSPIRe) Plan.

This plan has been joined by the Federation of the European Publishers along with 50 other organisations. Bodour said that she looks forward to more Italian publishers and industry stakeholders endorsing the Inspire Plan.

Strategies like this are crucial in taking a solidarity driven approach to addressing common sectoral challenges such as the recent supply chain crisis and the emergence of the new COVID variant, Omicron, she added.

The IPA President’s trip to Italy follows visits to other publishing capitals including Greece, the UAE, Spain, Saudi Arabia, Russia, Turkey, Egypt, Kenya, Ivory Coast, Ghana, and Georgia earlier this year. During these visits she has been assessing the challenges of pandemic-hit publishing markets and sharing the IPA’s plans to help bring global publishing back to full strength.

On the side-lines of her meetings, Bodour Al Qasimi also took the opportunity to tour the historic Biblioteca Angelica – a public library in Rome established in 1604, which boasts a collection of 200,000 works in Italian literature, theatre and literary criticism and other priceless works.

Related Topics

Russia Turkey Egypt UAE Visit Rome Ivory Coast Spain Italy Georgia Saudi Arabia Kenya Ghana Greece December 2020 Market All From Industry Share

Recent Stories

Major Distributed Cloud Storage event to debut in ..

Major Distributed Cloud Storage event to debut in Abu Dhabi on 15th December

16 minutes ago
 US Considering Options for Evacuating Americans Fr ..

US Considering Options for Evacuating Americans From Ukraine If Russia Invades - ..

7 minutes ago
 Ahmed bin Mohammed meets with President of French ..

Ahmed bin Mohammed meets with President of French National Olympic and Sports Co ..

16 minutes ago
 Danish Bornholm's Chemical Weapons Reserves Pose N ..

Danish Bornholm's Chemical Weapons Reserves Pose No Threat to Nord Stream 2 - Am ..

7 minutes ago
 Zemmour Put Far-Right Identity Rhetoric at Center ..

Zemmour Put Far-Right Identity Rhetoric at Center of French Political Discourse ..

7 minutes ago
 Pakistan sets 48-hour PCR test validity for its in ..

Pakistan sets 48-hour PCR test validity for its inbound nationals travelling fro ..

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.