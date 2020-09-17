UrduPoint.com
Borouge Produces Special Polypropylene Grade Used To Make Face Masks

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 17th September 2020 | 10:30 PM

Borouge produces special polypropylene grade used to make face masks

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Sep, 2020) Borouge petrochemicals company that provides innovative, value creating plastics solutions, produced a quantity of HH450FB, a special grade of its UAE made polypropylene portfolio, developed jointly with Borealis, to make face masks.

"With the increasing demand worldwide, we are delighted to support the healthcare industry in the UAE and middle East region by producing innovative materials that are used to make face masks," said Khalfan Al Muhairi, Senior Vice President MEAE, Borouge.

"Our success in positively contributing to address the COVID-19 pandemic by producing materials that help make face masks is attributed to the support we receive from our shareholders – ADNOC and Borealis – and the relentless efforts of our marketing and operations teams in the UAE.

"

Louis Desal, Senior Vice President Operations, Borouge, underlined the company’s innovative capabilities in providing safe, credible and significant plastic solutions that bring tangible value for people and society. "This is our responsibility as a leading manufacturer to continue our commitment to business and society by providing innovative grades of plastics that contribute to the health and safety of our nation."

The new grade of polypropylene is produced at the Borouge petrochemical complex in Ruwais and is then supplied to customers in the UAE to produce the fabric used for face masks. Several types of face masks for hospitals as well as bed covers, disposable personal protection equipment are produced from this material.

