UrduPoint.com

Brazil, UAE Can Collaborate On Vaccines For COVID, Future Pandemics: Brazilian Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 21st October 2021 | 06:45 PM

Brazil, UAE can collaborate on vaccines for COVID, future pandemics: Brazilian Minister

By Binsal Abdulkader DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Oct, 2021) Brazil is seeking the UAE’s collaboration in its projects to produce vaccines for the existing and future pandemics and other tropical diseases, a senior Brazilian official told Emirates news Agency (WAM).

"We are going to test the first Brazilian vaccine [against COVID-19] this month that can be [useful] for even future pandemics," said Marco Pontes, Brazilian Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, who is on a working visit to the UAE.

In an exclusive interview with WAM in Dubai, the astronaut-turned minister said that Brazil has invested in 15 strategies [with 15 types of different technologies] for vaccines. Clinical trials of four of them are starting soon. One among them – an RNA messenger vaccine – will have phase one and two clinical trials this month.

"I think they will be ready for production next year. Brazil will be one more player [in vaccine industry] to be able to help other countries. It is important for South America to have a country [in the continent] to provide vaccines for future pandemics as well," Pontes said.

He added that Brazil will develop vaccines for diseases such as dengue, chikungunya and yellow fever etc. that are prevalent in tropical countries, including Brazil.

Asked about Brazil’s potential collaboration with the UAE in such vaccine projects, the minister said, "For sure! This is one of the reasons I brought my team here now, not only to demonstrate what we are doing there in Brazil in several different areas, but also to try and get some partnership, collaboration or cooperation, especially with companies [in UAE] that want to work with Brazil.

"

He pointed out that Brazil is a big country with more than 200 million people. "So it's a big market. It's a good opportunity for us and for other countries or investors that can invest in Brazil [in projects including vaccine research and production]," Pontes said.

Before becoming the Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation of Brazil on 1st January 2019, he had an illustrious career as an astronaut.

Pontes is the only Brazilian to go to space and the first astronaut to officially represent a southern hemisphere country in a space expedition. He was a mission specialist on Centenary Mission in 2006, a partnership between the Brazilian and the Russian space agencies. He was responsible for the maintenance of spacecraft systems and execution of research projects, working 10 days at the International Space Station (ISS).

Pontes said Brazil is interested in forging collaboration in the UAE's space projects. About the UAE’s announcement early this month about a new interplanetary mission to be launched in 2028, with the Primary goal of exploring the asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter, the minister said, "I think this is wonderful. I went to the Space Agency here. I talked with some of the guys there and they are amazing. It's really good to have more countries going ahead in space sector. I hope we can work together in some of those projects," he said. Pontes added that students or researchers from both countries can work together.

Both countries can also work together in new and emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, biotechnology and related sectors, he said.

Related Topics

Dengue Technology Russia UAE Dubai Visit Brazil Turkish Lira January 2019 Market From Million

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi energy sector to achieve sustainable dev ..

Abu Dhabi energy sector to achieve sustainable development: Awaidha Al Marar

1 minute ago
 Pakistan Pavilion at Dubai Expo attracts over 100, ..

Pakistan Pavilion at Dubai Expo attracts over 100,000 visitors in 18 days

16 minutes ago
 PHICP to invest Rs 53 billion in Punjab for povert ..

PHICP to invest Rs 53 billion in Punjab for poverty alleviation

46 seconds ago
 Fake SI held, extortion money recovered

Fake SI held, extortion money recovered

48 seconds ago
 Three die as school van plunged in ravine

Three die as school van plunged in ravine

49 seconds ago
 Over 3.51m people vaccinated in Faisalabad

Over 3.51m people vaccinated in Faisalabad

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.