PMDC announces MDCAT 2025 schedule; registration begins August 8

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/Pakistan Point Nrews-August 7th, 2025) The Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) has officially announced the schedule for the Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) 2025, which will be held nationwide on October 5, 2025, at 10:00am.

The PMDC said that the various universities across Pakistan would conduct the test for respective regions.

Names of Universities:

Punjab candidates will take the MDCAT through the University of Health Sciences (UHS), Lahore.

Sindh candidates will appear for the test under the Sukkur IBA University.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the test will be administered by Khyber Medical University (KMU).

For Balochistan, the University of Balochistan, Quetta will conduct the exam.

Federal territories and Azad Jammu and Kashmir candidates will appear under the Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Medical University, Islamabad.

The same university will also conduct the test for candidates from Gilgit-Baltistan and Riyadh (Saudi Arabia).

The PMDC has announced that registration for MDCAT 2025 will begin on August 8 and continue until August 25, 2025. Applicants who miss the deadline can still apply with a late fee until September 1, 2025.

The standard registration fee within Pakistan has been set at Rs9,000 while the late registration fee will be Rs. 13,000.

The nationwide test aims to ensure transparency and uniformity in medical and dental college admissions across Pakistan.