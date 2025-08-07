- Home
Gaza: Israel Must Restore UN Humanitarian System To Stave Off Starvation, Say UN Experts
Muhammad Irfan Published August 07, 2025 | 06:00 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Aug, 2025) GENEVA, 7th August, 2025 (WAM) – To avert further deaths and inhuman suffering by starvation, Israel must immediately restore unimpeded access to Gaza by impartial humanitarian organisations, including the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) and the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), UN experts said today.
“All States must act decisively to prevent Israel’s destruction of the conditions of life in Gaza and stop its endless war on humanity,” the experts said. “States must do everything in their power to restore the UN humanitarian system in Gaza.”
Over 500,000 people – a quarter of Gaza’s population – are facing famine.
The rest are suffering from emergency levels of hunger. All 320,000 children under five are at risk of acute malnutrition, with serious lifelong physical and mental health consequences.
“Starvation has been used as a savage weapon of war and constitutes crime under international law. Israel’s failed experiment with militarised, privatised aid delivery by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation has inflicted severe food shortages and killed almost 1,400 people seeking food. This is a predictable result of disrupting effective, impartial humanitarian relief by trusted, experienced international actors,” the experts said.
