Buildings In Mina Zayed Area Temporarily Closed On November 26 As Tower Blocks Set For Demolition

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 23rd November 2020 | 11:15 PM

Buildings in Mina Zayed area temporarily closed on November 26 as tower blocks set for demolition

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Nov, 2020) Buildings in the Mina Zayed area, Abu Dhabi, are to be closed from 7.00 p.m. Thursday, November 26, through 4.00 p.m. Friday, November 27, as a cluster of unfinished tower blocks will be razed to the ground as part of the second phase of a major regeneration of the port area gets under way.

This was announced by the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) - Abu Dhabi City Municipality. On November 21st, Modon Properties announced its readiness to carry out the demolition of Mina Plaza Towers, in collaboration with strategic partners and in partnership with a leading demolition and dismantling company to execute the demolition of Mina Plaza Towers on November 27th, as part of the comprehensive renovation plans set for Mina Zayed.

Ahmed Al Kuwaiti, Director of Urban Planning at DMT affirmed that safety comes first on top of the department's priorities in performing all its tasks.

Appointed by DMT to carry out the demolition of the Mina Plaza Towers in Mina Zayed, Modon properties has also been tasked with the redevelopment of designated areas in Mina Zayed. Spanning over three million square meters, the expansive project is set to foster trade and investment operations in the capital, as well as support the urban development of Abu Dhabi while safeguarding the nation’s authentic identity and heritage.

The Department of Municipalities and Transport this year carried out tests to prepare for the demolition of the tower block.

