UrduPoint.com

Bybit Deepens UAE Roots With AED 1 Million AUS Scholarship

Muhammad Irfan Published June 06, 2023 | 09:00 PM

Bybit deepens UAE roots with AED 1 million AUS scholarship

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Jun, 2023) Bybit, the world’s third most visited crypto exchange, has announced a new partnership with American University of Sharjah (AUS) in a move to further its commitment and advance crypto adoption in the UAE. The parties joined hands with a Memorandum of Understanding signed in Sharjah.

A Bybit contribution of AED 1,000,000 marks the first collaboration between AUS and the crypto exchange, establishing a scholarship fund, which will support 20 students to accelerate their academic and research career into fintech and blockchain at AUS. Eligible computer science and computer engineering students will benefit from the Bybit Scholarship as soon as this fall.

Bybit is also committed to broader initiatives including an extra AED 100,000 to sponsor a hackathon for the blockchain community in the UAE. The first AUS-Bybit Inter-College Hackathon will be held at the AUS College of Engineering in the 2023-2024 academic year.

The UAE has recognised crypto’s “major role for UAE trade” and the flourishing crypto and blockchain industry in the UAE is testimony to the leadership’s vision. Home to over 772 crypto companies in Dubai alone, the UAE is shaping up to be the epicenter of innovations in the digital assets industry and the demand for blockchain talent is expected to rise.

“AUS’ reputation as a center for education excellence stems in part from its strong industry links that allows it to continuously bridge gaps between industry and academia. Through this partnership with Bybit, our students will have access to the technical knowledge that helps them keep up with all that is novel in the crypto and blockchain industry, enhance their skills and support their education through the establishment of the Bybit Scholarship. At AUS, we graduate professionals and lifelong learners who are capable of making a difference in an ever-evolving world,” said Dr. Susan Mumm, Chancellor of AUS.

“Younger generations hold the key in driving the blockchain revolution forward,” said Ben Zhou, co-founder and CEO of Bybit. “We are pleased to create the Bybit Scholarship at AUS to help their talented students future-proof their knowledge and skills. We thank AUS for the opportunities to raise crypto awareness and share first-hand knowledge of the industry with students from one of the most prestigious universities in the region. I look forward to being inspired by the future engineers, blockchain scientists, and Web3 startup founders.”

Related Topics

World Exchange Education UAE Dubai Sharjah UAE Dirham All From Industry Share

Recent Stories

Moscow to Host 3d Russia-Gulf Summit in July - Rus ..

Moscow to Host 3d Russia-Gulf Summit in July - Russian Ambassador

13 minutes ago
 13h Sartyoon Sang Crafts Exhibition continues

13h Sartyoon Sang Crafts Exhibition continues

13 minutes ago
 SSP headquarters Abbottabad transferred as directo ..

SSP headquarters Abbottabad transferred as director training police college Mans ..

13 minutes ago
 Sindh Abadgar Ittehad urges IRSA to release requir ..

Sindh Abadgar Ittehad urges IRSA to release required quantum of water

13 minutes ago
 Zelenskyy Tells Papal Envoy Only Ukraine's Peace P ..

Zelenskyy Tells Papal Envoy Only Ukraine's Peace Plan Is Acceptable

10 minutes ago
 Emirates Dermatology Society and Novartis collabor ..

Emirates Dermatology Society and Novartis collaborate to raise awareness on skin ..

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.