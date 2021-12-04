UrduPoint.com

Canada Reports 15 Cases Of Omicron Variant

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sat 04th December 2021 | 01:15 PM

OTTAWA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Dec, 2021) Canada has discovered a total of 15 cases of the new Omicron variant of COVID-19 and severe illness trends across the country could start to rise again, public health officials said on Friday.

The Federal government said it backed a recommendation of a national advisory board on immunisations that all adults above 50 should receive a booster shot six months after completion of a vaccine series.

Ottawa announced last week it will require people arriving by air from all nations except the United States to take a COVID-19 test, and it expanded a ban on travellers from southern Africa to cover 10 nations.

More Stories From Middle East

