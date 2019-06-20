Capital of SCA-listed government companies stand at AED190.4 bn

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Jun, 2019) Capital of government companies listed by the Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA) currently stand at circa AED190.4 billion, according to statistics recently released by SCA.

Government firms listed in Abu Dhabi hold AED190 bn in capital followed by companies listed in Dubai with AED50 million.

Capital of non-government companies have reached around AED221.52 bn, with those listed in Dubai holding AED110 bn in capital, followed by Abu Dhabi-listed companies at AED72.9 billion; Sharjah-listed firms comprise AED22.

1 bn; Ras Al Khaimah's at AED9.7 billion; Umm Al Qaiwain's AED2.21 billion and Ajman's with an AED2.13 billion in capital.

A total of 168 public joint stock companies are listed at SCA, 119 of which are non-government and 49 are wholly state-run.

The insurance sector accounts for the largest listed firms, 35, followed by the service sector, 29; banking, 26; energy 17; financing and investment, 14; manufacturing 14; real estate 13; consumer goods 13; transportation 5; and 2 telecommunications companies.