CBUAE Issues Commemorative Coins On Khorfakkan Amphitheatre's Inauguration

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 21st February 2021 | 09:45 PM

CBUAE issues commemorative coins on Khorfakkan Amphitheatre's inauguration

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Feb, 2021) Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) has announced the issuance of commemorative gold and silver coins on the occasion of the inauguration of the Khorfakkan Amphitheatre, with effect from 21 February 2021.

Through the issuance of these commemorative coins, the Central Bank seeks to shed light on the most prominent historical and cultural landmarks that will enhance the touristic attractiveness of the country and the Emirate of Sharjah.

The Central Bank will issue 100 gold commemorative coins weighing 50 grams and 1000 silver commemorative coins weighing 40 grams.

The front side of the coins will feature the logo of the occasion, and there will be an Arabic statement displayed on the back side.

All issued commemorative gold and silver coins have been handed over to the ordering party - Sharjah Islamic Bank - and will not be available for sale at the Central Bank Headquarters and Branches.

The Khorfakkan Amphitheater, designed in the historical Roman style, was inaugurated on 14 December 2020 by H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

