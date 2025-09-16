PM Shehbaz Sharif May Meet Trump On Sept 25
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 16, 2025 | 01:18 PM
PM Shehbaz Sharif is expected to meet Donald Trump in Washington, with discussions likely on regional and humanitarian issues
Islamabad:( UrduPoint/UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sep,16,2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is expected to meet former U.S. President Donald Trump on September 25 during his visit to the United States for the United Nations General Assembly session, sources said.
According to diplomatic insiders, Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir is also likely to join the meeting. Efforts for arranging this high-level engagement appear to be moving towards success.
The meeting is being considered in the backdrop of recent Israeli attacks and the Muslim countries’ conference held in Doha. Following Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir’s visits to Doha and Riyadh, September 25 has emerged as the possible date for the session.
Discussions are currently underway to finalize the agenda, venue, and timing.
While President Trump is scheduled to address the UN General Assembly on September 23 and host a traditional reception for world leaders, well-informed sources indicate that the detailed bilateral meeting will take place in Washington on September 25.
The talks are expected to focus on the impact of Israeli strikes on Qatar, Pakistan’s flood devastation, and the regional situation between Pakistan and India. Sources further confirmed that the meeting is being organized with the consultation, support, and approval of Qatar and Saudi Arabia.
The Pakistani Embassy in Washington has refrained from commenting on or confirming the potential meeting..
