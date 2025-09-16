Open Menu

‘Al Bait Al Emarati’ Showcases UAE Heritage In China

Umer Jamshaid Published September 16, 2025 | 01:15 PM

‘Al Bait Al Emarati’ showcases UAE heritage in China

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Sep, 2025) The UAE Embassy in Beijing continues to reinforce the country’s cultural identity and civilisational message in China through a range of distinguished initiatives that promote cultural exchange and strengthen bilateral ties, with the “Al Bait Al Emarati” cultural event standing out as the most notable.

The embassy is preparing to organise “Al Bait Al Emarati” from from 19th to 22nd September, as part of the activities of the Huairou Great Wall Marathon and the Zayed Charity Run 2025,being held for the first time in Beijing.

Visitors will enjoy a rich journey that includes learning about authentic Emirati traditions, experiencing vibrant Emirati folk arts, exploring intricate handicrafts, tasting traditional cuisine, and enjoying the warmth and generosity of Emirati hospitality.

The embassy also took part in the 31st Beijing International Book Fair, held from 18th to 22nd June, through a dedicated pavilion entitled “Al Bait Al Emarati”, in cooperation with the Ministry of Culture.

The pavilion showcased the richness of Emirati heritage by presenting traditional Arabic hospitality and calligraphy, alongside art displays, and featured a library with an extensive collection of Emirati publications.

“Al Bait Al Emarati” embodies the UAE’s image as a leading hub for culture and knowledge, attracting wide attention from visitors and Chinese officials, who praised it as an example of successful cultural engagement between the two nations.

