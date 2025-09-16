Open Menu

UAE National Futsal Team To Face Malaysia In Asian Cup Qualifiers

Muhammad Irfan Published September 16, 2025 | 12:30 PM

KUALA LUMPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Sep, 2025) The Asian Football Confederation announced that the UAE national futsal team will begin its campaign in the qualifiers for the AFC Futsal Asian Cup Indonesia 2026 with a match against Malaysia at 20:00 next Saturday, Kuala Lumpur time.

The journey to the AFC Futsal Asian Cup begins on 20th September with the 11th edition of the Qualifiers, which comprises eight groups that will each be played in a centralised league format.

The cast of 31 is the joint-largest since a qualification phase was introduced starting from the 2006 edition and 15 spots at the 18th Finals are on offer, to be filled by the eight group winners and seven best-ranked runners-up.

They will be joined by Indonesia, who have automatically qualified as hosts and will stage the tournament for the second time after first doing so in 2002.

Two teams - Bangladesh and Pakistan - will make their Qualifiers debut, while three more sides - India, Mongolia and Timor-Leste - are aiming to feature at the Finals for the first time.

At the other end of the spectrum, powerhouse quartet Iran, Japan, Thailand and Uzbekistan are looking to extend their record of appearing in every Finals to date.

