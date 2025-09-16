UAE National Futsal Team To Face Malaysia In Asian Cup Qualifiers
Muhammad Irfan Published September 16, 2025 | 12:30 PM
KUALA LUMPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Sep, 2025) The Asian Football Confederation announced that the UAE national futsal team will begin its campaign in the qualifiers for the AFC Futsal Asian Cup Indonesia 2026 with a match against Malaysia at 20:00 next Saturday, Kuala Lumpur time.
The journey to the AFC Futsal Asian Cup begins on 20th September with the 11th edition of the Qualifiers, which comprises eight groups that will each be played in a centralised league format.
The cast of 31 is the joint-largest since a qualification phase was introduced starting from the 2006 edition and 15 spots at the 18th Finals are on offer, to be filled by the eight group winners and seven best-ranked runners-up.
They will be joined by Indonesia, who have automatically qualified as hosts and will stage the tournament for the second time after first doing so in 2002.
Two teams - Bangladesh and Pakistan - will make their Qualifiers debut, while three more sides - India, Mongolia and Timor-Leste - are aiming to feature at the Finals for the first time.
At the other end of the spectrum, powerhouse quartet Iran, Japan, Thailand and Uzbekistan are looking to extend their record of appearing in every Finals to date.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 September 2025
Sri Lanka secure second consecutive win, eliminate Hong Kong from Asia Cup 2025
Another abductee safely recovered in Rajanpur’s Katcha area
Punjab universities sign historic MoU to launch ISLAH Consortium
At Arab Islamic summit, PM condemns Israeli attack on Doha; meets leaders of Sau ..
SBP maintains policy rate at 11% in wake of evolving post flood macroeconomic ou ..
PM meets Egypt president; says Arab Summit vital step to show Muslim world unity
VEC set up at district level to create awareness of voting among public: Waseem
Jail Health Program initiated in Balochistan on directive of CM: Balochistan Hea ..
PAEC Chairman highlights Pakistan’s climate vulnerability, nuclear contributio ..
CPEC mega project to change destiny of adjoining countries: Balochistan Governor ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
UAE national futsal team to face Malaysia in Asian Cup qualifiers2 minutes ago
-
Study warns childhood high blood pressure linked to adult heart disease17 minutes ago
-
Governor of CBUAE participates in 85th Meeting of GCC Central Bank Governors Committee in Kuwait17 minutes ago
-
US tariff of 15% on Japanese auto exports to take effect Tuesday2 hours ago
-
Korea's auto exports grow over 8% in August2 hours ago
-
Pakistan army kills 31 militants in security operations3 hours ago
-
Ruler of Sharjah announces 'Majma' Al-Tawarikh' to debut at SIBF11 hours ago
-
United Nations affirms importance of Quartet's statement on restoring peace, security in Sudan11 hours ago
-
Leaders of Canada, France, Egypt, Jordan, United Kingdom discuss Middle East situation11 hours ago
-
Final Communiqué of Emergency Arab-Islamic Summit emphasises collective security, categorical rejec ..12 hours ago
-
Embassy of Mexico celebrates National Day13 hours ago
-
US, China reach framework agreement for TikTok13 hours ago